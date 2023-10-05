Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

A retro collection containing the original NES title A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia and its Game Boy sequel, The Rescue of Princess Blobette, is launching on the Nintendo Switch eShop on October 17th, 2023.

While maintaining the essence of the original games, the new collection will introduce modern quality-of-life enhancements, including filters to change the display's appearance, a music player, and save states (very much like Nintendo's own Switch Online collection, then). Each game will also contain the US and Japanese releases.

Here's a look at the official description of each game:

From the creator of Pitfall!, A Boy and His Blob: Trouble on Blobolonia (first released in 1989) is a puzzle platformer where a Boy discovers an alien blob-like creature seeking to save his planet of Blobolonia from an evil emperor. The two team up with a plan to feed the candy-loving Emperor the worst of all things — VITAMINS! You set off armed with 14 jelly beans, each one transforming the blob into a different tool or asset to traverse the map. Released only a year later, The Rescue of Princess Blobette brought the adventures of Boy and Blob to Game Boy. Using the same style of gameplay, the two set off on an adventure to rescue the princess from impending doom at the hands of the antagonistic Alchemist within Blobolonia’s Royal Castle.

A Boy and His Blob: Retro Collection from Limited Run Games and Ziggurat will launch on the Switch eShop for $9.99.

Will you be adding this one to your Switch collection? Did you play the originals? Let us know with a comment.