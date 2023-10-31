Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Forever Entertainment has today announced Night Slashers: Remake, a new and improved take on the 1994 horror beat-em-up of the same name.

We don't have all that many details on this one just yet (neither a date nor platforms have been specified for the moment), but looking at the above teaser trailer, we reckon that Switch has to be a shoo-in for one of the consoles it is launched on.

Much like the original arcade game, this remake will see you teaming up with three other players and taking down hoards of zombies in a classic beat-em-up left-to-right fashion. Developed by Storm Trident, the upcoming remake sees the game get a visual facelift, new combat controls, even more gruesome effects and much more.

You can check out some of Night Slasher: Remake's features and get a look at some screenshots below.

Expanded hero roster: Choose from a unique roster of heroes to assemble your team. Battle hordes of zombies as a team of up to four players.

Enhanced Controls and Combat Mechanics: Take full control of your character with improved controls and combat mechanics. Execute combos, aerial attacks, and special moves, making the gameplay engaging and satisfying.

Upgraded Visual Effects: From blood splatters to dynamic lighting, witness the horror unfold with updated visual effects that heighten the intensity of the gameplay.

Sound and Music Perfection: Enjoy a high-quality haunting soundtrack. Choose between the classic OST to feed your nostalgia or the newly-arranged music for a modern-day experience.

Character Selection Screen Overhaul: Try the revamped character selection screen showcasing the heroes in a more engaging and visually striking way.

As we say, there is no guarantee that this one will be headed to Switch until we hear platform confirmation, but we're keeping our fingers crossed. We will be sure to keep you updated as and when we hear any more information over the coming months.

Does this one look up your street? Reanimate your thoughts in the comments below.