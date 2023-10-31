Publisher Forever Entertainment has today announced Night Slashers: Remake, a new and improved take on the 1994 horror beat-em-up of the same name.
We don't have all that many details on this one just yet (neither a date nor platforms have been specified for the moment), but looking at the above teaser trailer, we reckon that Switch has to be a shoo-in for one of the consoles it is launched on.
Much like the original arcade game, this remake will see you teaming up with three other players and taking down hoards of zombies in a classic beat-em-up left-to-right fashion. Developed by Storm Trident, the upcoming remake sees the game get a visual facelift, new combat controls, even more gruesome effects and much more.
You can check out some of Night Slasher: Remake's features and get a look at some screenshots below.
Expanded hero roster: Choose from a unique roster of heroes to assemble your team. Battle hordes of zombies as a team of up to four players.
Enhanced Controls and Combat Mechanics: Take full control of your character with improved controls and combat mechanics. Execute combos, aerial attacks, and special moves, making the gameplay engaging and satisfying.
Upgraded Visual Effects: From blood splatters to dynamic lighting, witness the horror unfold with updated visual effects that heighten the intensity of the gameplay.
Sound and Music Perfection: Enjoy a high-quality haunting soundtrack. Choose between the classic OST to feed your nostalgia or the newly-arranged music for a modern-day experience.
Character Selection Screen Overhaul: Try the revamped character selection screen showcasing the heroes in a more engaging and visually striking way.
As we say, there is no guarantee that this one will be headed to Switch until we hear platform confirmation, but we're keeping our fingers crossed. We will be sure to keep you updated as and when we hear any more information over the coming months.
Might be just me, but there's something rather unappealing about the graphics. I'll stick to the original. It's on Switch anyways.
This looks quite faithful! Nice
I'm playing Night Slashers up to this day and it's in my top 10 beat 'em ups of all time. Remake is being developed by a company that made The House of The Dead: Remake so it'll be fine. That being said, I actually don't like that much what I see. I prefer the original, but I'll buy remake if it'll get a physical release (probably Microids will do it).
@Mach_Rider «Might be just me, but there's something rather unappealing about the graphics.»
This thing applies to most of Forever Entertainment remakes, lol.
By the way, take a look at Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence. It's fantastic!
Uhh…I wish these companies would just make something new or make a sequel or something.
Night Slashers is a cool idea for a beat ‘em up and I’m sure there’s more that could be done. Compared to the original this just looks worse. And as someone else just said, the original is already available for $7.99 (I think). So besides die hard fans, who’s gonna bite for this at double the price? I’m a pretty big fan and I see no need for this new one if it’s a simple remake.
It looks better in motion, I'll give it that. And it says "work in progress" during the video, so it will likely change some, but the graphics do look off. I think it looks too clean and crisp. The backgrounds especially look too clean and bright. It doesn't give off the right horror vibe. The shading on the characters is very simple and there isn't much light and shadow which is a signature of horror stuff. It reminds me of when other old games got the HD treatment. It's harder to maintain the aesthetic. But I will say that it doesn't look bad in terms of the animation and they seem to be trying to stick close to the source material, so that's good. I'll try to keep an eye on how this progresses.
The original not on uk e shop and that sucks xxx
Hmm, not sure how I feel about the new visuals. The old pixel art had a certain 90s charm, that's missing here. Well I love the original, so depending on how this turns out I might give it a whirl.
