Capcom shared its latest earning results earlier this week, and as part of this, it's also published a Q&A revealing its intentions to release a "major" unannounced title early next year.

As highlighted by fans of the Japanese company, this game will arrive before the end of its current fiscal year, which is set to end in March 2024. The same title will apparently help the Japanese company reach its end-of-year sales targets, but there's no information beyond this.

One likely candidate could be a new Monster Hunter game. There's also speculation about it being for other key Capcom franchises such as the Resident Evil series.

March 2024 also happens to mark the 20th anniversary of the Monster Hunter series. In September, Capom shared some brand new artwork featuring some familiar hunters alongside what appeared to be a new face. There was also a new logo revealed.