Ogre Pixel's latest cosy game, A Tiny Sticker Tale, is getting stuck into things on Switch from today.

Join the adorable donkey Flynn on an adventure to find his father, as well as wield the power of a magical sticker book that can change the very fabric of the world. For the player, that means that you'll be solving puzzles as you explore Figori Island.

Not only that, the stickers can be used to decorate your home and the island. The game is perfect for a cosy evening video game session, as it will take only 2-4 hours to complete.

Check out the launch trailer up top, and then have a read through of this to remind yourself of what to expect:

Developer Ogre Pixel invites all to set sail to Figori Island in this whimsical adventure starring Flynn, a loveable donkey with a heart of gold. Flynn embarks on a journey to learn the truth about their father’s whereabouts. Discover hidden magic and charm along the way, as Flynn realizes the sticker album bestowed upon them holds the power to change the world! Flynn explores locales including beaches, forests, caves, and swamps to solve environmental puzzles and turn the world upside down. Drag and drop Flynn’s surroundings into the album to turn them into stickers, then strategically place them to forge paths, eliminate obstacles, and help the natives of Figori Island, making friends along the way.