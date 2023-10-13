Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Ahead of the Persona 5 Tactica release this November, Atlus has announced a special promotion. If you sign up for the company's newsletter by 19th October, you'll receive an "iron-on revolutionary patch".

Here's a look at it, courtesy of the company's official website. It's worth noting this offer is exclusive to the US and only available to new signups (thanks, GoNintendo).

In this upcoming release, you'll be able to overthrow enemies with powerful Personas, an assortment of weapons and "wipe them out with style" in this new tactical RPG. We got a chance to go hands on with the title back in August, if you're curious to learn more: