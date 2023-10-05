Annapurna Interactive has slashed the prices of many of its titles on the Switch eShop in North America.

From now to 16th October 2023, the publisher has discounted many critically acclaimed titles from its expansive library, including Sayonara Wild Hearts, Neon White, and Gone Home. You can save up to 75% on some of the best indie games out there, basically — what's not to love?

Even a couple of 2023 titles — Maquette, Storyteller, and The Pathless — have seen some big discounts. There's no better time to pick up one of these, so have a look at what's on offer:

There's a blend of genres on offer, from hilarious and creative puzzlers to heartfelt narrative tales. Plus, in case you missed it, Storyteller recently got a free update which includes brand-new puzzles and levels to play through: