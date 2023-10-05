Sayonara Wild Hearts
Annapurna Interactive has slashed the prices of many of its titles on the Switch eShop in North America.

From now to 16th October 2023, the publisher has discounted many critically acclaimed titles from its expansive library, including Sayonara Wild Hearts, Neon White, and Gone Home. You can save up to 75% on some of the best indie games out there, basically — what's not to love?

Even a couple of 2023 titles — Maquette, Storyteller, and The Pathless — have seen some big discounts. There's no better time to pick up one of these, so have a look at what's on offer:

Title Discount Sale Price (USD)
A Memoir Blue 33% $5.29
Ashen 75% $9.99
Ashen: Nightstorm Isle 75% $2.49
Donut County 70% $3.79
Florence 66% $1.99
Gone Home 70% $4.49
Gorogoa 70% $4.49
Hindsight 34% $9.89
I Am Dead 60% $7.99
If Found... 50% $6.49
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition 40% $14.99
Last Stop 60% $9.99
Maquette 40% $11.99
Mundaun 50% $9.99
Neon White 30% $17.49
Sayonara Wild Hearts 40% $7.79
Storyteller 20% $11.99
Telling Lies 75% $4.99
The Artful Escape 50% $9.99
The Pathless 50% $19.99
Twelve Minutes 50% $12.49
What Remains of Edith Finch 75% $4.99

There's a blend of genres on offer, from hilarious and creative puzzlers to heartfelt narrative tales. Plus, in case you missed it, Storyteller recently got a free update which includes brand-new puzzles and levels to play through:

Will you be picking up anything from the Annapurna Interactive sale?

