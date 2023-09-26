Earlier this year, Annapurna Interactive brought us the "clever, funny" puzzler in Storyteller, a simple puzzle game that uses a storybook as its set piece. Fun scenes and illustrations breathe life into an inventive and fun puzzle game which we wanted more of. And now we're getting just that — more.

Taking to social media, Annapurna Interactive announced that a new update is coming to the Switch version of the game. And it's not a simple case of bug fixes or tweaks, either — there's brand-new content being added to the game for free.

A couple of standouts include a whole new chapter that reinvents some of the game's demo levels, full voice-acting for the narrator, and 20 new levels being added to the game's existing chapters.

Here's a rundown of all of the updates coming to the game:

- The Devil arrives as a new character, introducing new puzzles to existing levels.

- A new chapter, Genesis, turns old demo levels into a fully-fledged chapter.

- The game now features a fully-voiced narrator!

- Existing chapters have been expanded with more than 20 new levels.

- A new stamp collection at the back of the book challenges players to put together specific scenarios and solve levels in new ways.

- Several levels that were available at launch have been refined or improved.

- ...and many more small and cute details, in addition to bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.





We loved Daniel Benmergui's extremely original game back in March this year, scoring it an 8/10 in our review and praising it for having "one of the most imaginative premises we’ve seen in a while." We Even ended our review by saying " we sincerely hope Benmergui and Annapurna give this clever premise a sequel." A free update is certainly a start!