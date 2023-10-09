Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Alien Hominid's return date has been confirmed! Developer The Behemoth has shared on Twitter that Alien Hominid HD — an HD remaster of the Newgrounds run-and-gun title that also came to GameCube in 2004 — and a sequel titled Alien Hominid Invasion are both launching on Switch on 1st November 2023.

The sequel to the 2000s cult hit has been a long time in the making. Alien Hominid Invasion was announced way back in 2020, while the HD remaster of the original was just revealed earlier this year. The Behemoth has been sharing regular updates and gameplay videos of Invasion over the past year; now fans won't have to wait long to play it themselves, and they'll be able to pick up both titles on the same day on the console of their choice.

Alien Hominid HD looks to be a pretty faithful port of the classic, which launched on Newgrounds in 2002. Yep, it really is 21 years old! HD will be bringing three difficulty options to the game, along with touched-up visuals and local co-op gameplay.

In terms of Invasion, you'll be able to play the game how you want. It's a non-linear experience, meaning you can choose where to go, invade whatever neighbourhoods you want, and customise your adorably chaotic little alien.

Here's a rundown of the sequel's features from the game's official website:

Alien Hominid Invasion is a co-op run ‘n’ gun packed with chaos, mayhem, and a whole lot of explosions. Unlock and equip an arsenal of weapons and boosts, level up, then beam down to invade Earth with up to three other friends. Abduct intel from your enemies to sabotage their plans, observe the oddities of human life, blow up bosses, and mutate into a variety of powerful Alien forms in order to take down the not-so-secret Agents that are dead set on ruining your day.



Key Features

- Couch or online co-op: get a group of (up to) four players together for the most chaotic invasion possible!

- Determine your own gameplay path: choose which area to invade next in a non-linear level experience.

- Invade randomly-assembled neighborhoods: take down the enemy in areas built from hundreds of hand-drawn city blocks!

- Master Alien movement: learn how to flip, dive, dig, fly, toss your enemies, and more to gain an edge over the enemy Agents.

- Level up and mutate your Alien: utilize new mechanics like super speed, healing, and flight!

- Customize your alien: choose your alien’s head, boosts, and pigment to your liking.

- Play across skill gaps: each player determines their own difficulty by choosing Friendly, Normal, or INSANE!

Alien Hominid HD and Alien Hominid Invasion are launching on the Switch eShop on 1st November 2023. Prices for the Switch version haven't been confirmed yet, but The Behemoth has stated that you will be able to buy the games either individually or in a bundle on Steam, so hopefully, it'll be the same on Switch.

Will you be heading to the Mothership on 1st November? Let us know down below.