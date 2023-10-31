Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We are just about a week away from the digital release of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 on 7th November and publisher GameMill Entertainment has today revealed a handful of additional game modes that will be stepping into the ring from launch.

Chief among these is the all-new roguelike story campaign, which will see you venturing across the Nickelodeon universe in an attempt to take down the Danny Phantom’s big bad, Vlad Plasmius. As you leap between worlds, you will be able to power up your fighters, unlock new brawlers, and get your moveset down before diving into some competitive rumbles.

GameMill also announced a collection of other single-player modes that will be heading our way next month. There's an arcade mode, mini-games like 'Pop the Slime Balloons' and 'Whack-a-bot' and a boss rush mode, all of which feature a speedrun option if you are really after a challenge.

@Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/dRSDD8V2nk Mr. Krabs, Zuko, Rocksteady, and Iroh are joining Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 as our first DLC characters in 2024! Watch out for more news on Mr. Krabs coming early next year! #NASB2 October 31, 2023

But that's not all. As you can see from the above tweet, the publisher has also announced the game's season pass, which will be adding four new fighters — Mr. Krabs, Zuko, Rocksteady and Iroh — in early 2024. This pass will set you back $24.99, while other DLC packages like the Costume Pack (which contains one additional costume per fighter) and individual brawlers will be available for $19.99 and $6.99 respectively.

For a reminder of all of the fighters revealed so far, check out the full roster below. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will launch digitally on the Switch eShop on 7th November before seeing a physical release on 1st December.