Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Since its release last week, the internet has been ablaze with comparisons between Mortal Kombat 1 on the Switch and next-gen consoles. Things look rough, and now the good folk at Digital Foundry have released their technical analysis to tell us just how rough. Spoiler: it's bad.

So, let's take a look at this technical rundown, shall we? In order to save on download size and get the massive game running on Nintendo's comparatively smaller hardware, the Switch version drops the bit-rate and resolution of story mode cutscenes as well as the fights themselves. Digital Foundry revealed that the game runs at 756p in docked mode and 720p in handheld, with severe visual cutbacks including those uncanny missing mouth and eye animations that we are sure you all will have seen online.

Things are no brighter when it comes to frame rate. The in-game cutscenes sit anywhere between 30 and 10fps — yes, ten — while the action itself jumps things up to a maximum of 60 (though this frequently drops as low as 20fps). The analysis finds that the frame rate is prone to taking a "nosedive" when calling on the new Kameo system, resulting in stilted combat and difficult combos.

While MK1 on Switch is a feature-complete port, Digital Foundry concludes that it "simply lacks the level of polish to justify its pricetag" — which, bear in mind, is the same as what we see for the PS5 and Xbox Series S|X editions. It looks like the update that Ed Boon promised us is needed now more than ever...