It has been mere days since Trombone Champ tooted its way onto Switch, but the development team at Holy Wow Studios has been hard at work on a patch that will add more songs and fix some of those pesky bugs.

We don't know exactly which songs will be added in the upcoming patch, with the studio only noting that it will be "2 recent tracks from the PC version", but more renowned musical numbers for us to butcher is always a good thing, right? What we do know is that the update will be getting rid of two major bugs which crashed the game upon defeating the final boss and occasionally led to the wrong score grade being given to a performance.

We can expect this update to be coming our way"mid-to-late next week", though the following announcement tweet does leave some wriggle room if the team has "made boo boos".

We've submitted a patch for Trombone Champ for Nintendo Switch™! It adds 2 recent tracks from the PC version, fixes the most serious bugs, dramatically improves the scoring code & a bunch of small jank. It should hopefully be available for download mid-to-late next week! pic.twitter.com/Y0wtiYHI68 September 19, 2023

We have been having a great time with Trombone Champ so far, even if the Switch's motion controls can be a little hit-and-miss when blasting out our best solos. Here's hoping that the upcoming patch can keep the good times going.