The Pokémon-like creature-catcher, Temtem, has just welcomed a brand new season with its latest huge update.

The new season, 'Endless Night', is about all things spooky and it will run a little longer than those that we have seen before, finishing on 29th January 2024. Also added this time around is a new Tem Type: Umbras, a never-before-seen Mythical Temtem, and a new challenger mode amongst the usual tweaks and fixes.

The full patch notes were published by Crema in a recent blog post, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below (it's a long one, so get comfy).

Temtem Ver. 1.5 (25th September 2023)

New Stuff

A new Mythical Temtem is here Galios is the third and last Mythical Temtem. With a kit focused on Doom, new Traits with new mechanics, and a brand new route and Lair, it’s sure to spice things up around the Archipelago, a place it hasn’t visited in eons. There’s a new quest that will take you to its Lair and unprecedent new heights. You can start it at Nanto Labs, in Cipanku .

is here

A new quest and a new route Come onboard to a most distant land. The third Mythical Lair can now be unlocked , if you dare. Meet a mysterious Order on your way to Galios, and find out more about their intriguing schemes.



A new type of Temtem: Umbras are real. After teasing this for months, Umbras really do exist and have been included in this update . Umbras are a new type of differently-colored Tems. They’re Lumas’ dark, even rarer counterpart. They have a new effect, exclusive to them . Umbras won’t spawn until you have finished their respective quest , and after defeating the third Mythical, Galios . There are three ways to obtain Umbras, whose base rate of apparition is 1/75.000 : Wild: Using the base rate, an Umbra can appear in any wild battle where a Luma could appear too . If Lumas are blocked on a specific activity or battle type, Umbras will be locked too. Breeding: Umbras are infertile , but Luma parents can produce Umbra children . Each time a Temtem breeds, the base rate will be used to determine if it’s an Umbra. If one of the parents is a Luma, the rate for the child being an Umbra will also be multiplied by 10 (1/7.500) and if both parents are Luma, the rate will be multiplied by 100 (1/750). Umbra Radars: These work like the current Radars, but boost Umbra odds instead. They will be purchasable with Luma Drops in Nanto Labs . These have a different icon and a tweaked UI so you can easily tell them apart from regular Radars. The Umbra rate will be multiplied according to the current radar capture number (0-100: Base rate x10; 101-200: Base rate x50; 201-300: Base rate x100). All Umbra have their SVs set to 50 , all the possible Egg Techniques already learned , 0 fertility , and they will be soulbound . Please note that anything that boosts Luma chance (like Saipark or Temtem radars) doesn’t boost Umbra chance, unless specifically mentioned. This is not a drill, nor a joke. Umbras really do exist . They are very hard to achieve, require huge effort, and are a steep climb from Luma hunting. Umbras are meant as a new goal for our most dedicated players, please don’t expect them to casually pop up! The odds are not in anyone’s favor. But still, best of luck, and we hope to see an Umbra or two soon! Please note: there’s currently a small visual bug where, upon capturing an Umbra whose Luma version you already had, the number on your Tamer Info won’t be correctly updated to yourself. Other people will be able to see the right number. Sorry! We’ll fix it asap.

are real.

Time for a new Season ! Season 5 is called Endless Night and it’s the dark and spooky season all us goths deserve. Season 5 will be the first one to last one month longer, so it’ll be on from today, September 25th, until January 29th, 2024. Remember you can see this in-game, on the upper right corner of the Tamer Pass! There will be two events during this Season: the first one will be, of course, a Halloween-themed event .

!

A new Challenger Mode: Randomized! The Randomized mode is similar to the Randomlocke mode, but without the hardcore Nuzlocke rules . This means your Tems won’t permanently faint, and you’ll be able to catch more than two per route. Most things will be random in this mode: Temtem you find, the Techniques they have, items you might find. You can co-op this mode as well, as long as you follow the Challenge modes co-op rules. This mode comes with its own set of exclusive, new rewards , and its kudo , so give it a try!



Lairs v2! Lairs have been revamped following player feedback. Apart from the usual ones, you can now form parties of 1 and 2 players. Less Jewels are required to access the Mythical boss according to party size. Rewards have been adjusted according to party size . These new party sizes are focused on players who might not have reached endgame yet. The rewards are focused on resources to build a good, competitive team that can withstand the endgame content. The 3-to-5-person Lair will still be the most challenging and the ones that require the most effort, so they will still be the ones that reward most handsomely. The rewards for 3-to-5-people Lair have been adjusted to account for this. You can get a Mythical egg in Lairs of any size, but Lairs of 3 to 5 players will provide eggs with boosted Luma rates. We’ve introduced a new Node that will let you trade with other players in the Lair. You can only trade with players in your same Lair. The person who reaches the Node initiates the trade. The person on the receiving side must be out of combat to be able to accept and engage with the trade. We’re trying to improve the feeling of cooperation in Lairs, and we believe this will also improve the completion rate of Lairs. This trading node will also be added to DigiLairs . Starting from this patch, you will only be able to revive once per Lair . We’re trying to prevent bitter Lair experiences where one player single-handedly consumes all of the teams’ Jewels, and This change will not apply to DigiLairs . We’ve added a pity system to Lairs. This means that per each node you conquer successfully you’ll net yourself 100 Pansuns even if you don’t defeat the boss or leave the Lair in the middle. All nodes count for this.



Casual Dojo rematches are here You will be asked to choose your difficulty level when walking up to any Dojo Master for a rematch. You can choose between Disciple and Casual . Casual Rematches have been scaled down so players who haven’t reached endgame yet have a better chance at winning the rematches and get to practice on the competitive mode. You can complete the Casual option first, and the Disciple option later. If you complete the Disciple option first, the Casual version will be counted as completed as well , and you will get the Casual rewards automatically .



Dye preview in the Luma Drops store! You will now be able to preview the Luma Dyes on the Luma Drop store before you buy them. They’ll preview over a generic t-shirt.



A new musical instrument: the Theremin!

Improvements

Premium Store items from Season 1 have been added to the rotating Daily Store pool!

have been added to the rotating Daily Store pool! FreeTem! has received a lot of changes : You’ll now be asked to release Tems from 4 particular, randomized species , instead of the current anything-goes method. Each player will get 4 different species at random , so each set of groups will be different for each player . You can release them in any order, and at any time during the week , even switching from group to group at random. Groups will be equalized in terms of difficulty , factoring in spawn rate and catch rate. The max amount of releases required is 90 , and the minimum is 5 . We’ve made it so you can only get one group of the maximum amount per week , making sure FreeTem is never more demanding than before. The released Tems will maintain the current FreeTem! restrictions , such as having to have been captured that same week , and having to have your OT . Rewards will be Feathers and Pansuns per each group completed , as opposed to the previous Tier system. Every group gives the same amount of rewards , regardless of the group, the week or the player. You can do as many and as little groups as you please . You can do them all, just half, none at all… whatever you feel like that week! With this change we hope FreeTem! feels a bit more fresh, more interesting and challenging, and closer to our idea of an actual activity.

has received a lot of :

We’ve made it so currently equipped cosmetics and currently placed furniture items don’t show up in trades or while selling to an NPC. No more accidentally selling your clothes!

or while selling to an NPC. No more accidentally selling your clothes! We’ve added a new feature for clarity that will let you see some Gears at the beginning of a turn , even if their behavior hasn’t been activated yet. This will record them in the Battle Log and make it harder to forget they’re there. You’ll see the complete list in the Balance section.

, even if their behavior hasn’t been activated yet. This will and make it harder to forget they’re there. You’ll see the complete list in the Balance section. Mythical Temtem now have variants in their intro and fainting VO sounds.

in their intro and fainting VO sounds. Credits have been updated . We’ve added the newer Crema peeps to them!

. We’ve added the newer Crema peeps to them! Matter-Transfer Drone travel transitions now have sound effects and audio behavior like the Narwhal travels do.

like the Narwhal travels do. Special trainers now have a distinctive music intro .

. We’ve reviewed the cosmetics in the regular loot pool to make sure all of them are sellable to NPCs and tradeable.

Balance

Economy

The Feather reward for the GritArena has been increased by 33% .

. The Feather reward for the TemSafari has been increased by 15%.

The Feather reward for the DraftArena has been increased by 15% .

. Disciple Dojo Rematches now provide better rewards through the extra rewards obtained from automatically beating Casual Dojo Rematches.

through the extra rewards obtained from automatically beating Casual Dojo Rematches. The rewards for 3 to 5-people Mythical Lairs have been adjusted so they are more reliable and more consistent, with less difference from one run to the other. We’ve also moved some of the rewards to match the difference in challenge between small-sized Lairs and regular size Lairs

DigiLairs will now ask for one more Jewel to access the DigiLair boss.

to access the DigiLair boss. Cosmetics in the city boutiques have had their price reduced a 40% .

. Ranked rewards have been adjusted slightly depending on whether you’re playing with a Pro Squad or a Showdown Squad: Games played with a Showdown Squad will now provide slightly less rewards , while games played with a Pro Squad will now provide slightly more rewards .



PvP

We’re sticking with the Highlighted Changes following your positive feedback on it! Remember that these changes will still appear under their respective categories lower down below.

HIGHLIGHTED CHANGES

#004 – Chromeon

STA has been increased 55 ⇒ 61. SPATK has been increased 78 ⇒ 85. Shy Shield has been removed from its tech pool. Generify has been removed from its tech pool. Data Burst has been removed from its tech pool. Hologram is now learned at level 8. Binary Flood is now learned at level 15. Rainbow Guard is now learned at level 29.



Chromeon has been awaiting a rework for quite some time, and it’s finally here! Its tech pool has been greatly improved so that Chromeon can achieve diversity while staying true to its glass-cannon identity. You’ll notice that some variations, like Electric, will remain mostly the same, while other types like Mental are receiving some much-needed new tools. Its signature move, Torrent, has been buffed, ensuring that every Chromeon has a decent turn 1 technique.

In terms of its traits, Chromeon’s Special Attack (SPATK) has been adjusted to match the nerf that has been applied to Synertyper. This adjustment prevents Chromeon from falling short when the trait isn’t activated, while also ensuring it doesn’t become overwhelming at lower TMR ranges. This is particularly important as digi-aggro poses a significant hurdle for less experienced players to overcome. On the other hand, Pigment Inverter has been changed with the aim of turning it into a healthier mechanic. The previous iteration’s lack of information was a problem for players in terms of clarity. While we acknowledge that this version may be less prevalent and more situational, we believe it leads to much more dynamic and creative gameplay, allowing for the setup of combos and even the choice to nullify your ally.

Here are the list of changes per Chromeon type, and other changes that affect it specifically:

[Crystal]

Quartz Dirt has been added to its tech pool.

[Digital]

Overclock has been added to its tech pool.

Token has been added to its tech pool.

[Earth]

Petrify has been removed from its tech pool.

Sludge Gift has been added to its tech pool.

Drought has been added to its tech pool.

[Electric]

Electric Storm has been added to its tech pool.

Tesla Prison has been added to its tech pool.

DC Beam has been added to its tech pool.

[Fire]

Fire Tornado has been added to its tech pool.

Fire Flame has been added to its tech pool.

Fiery Heist is now learned at level 85.

[Melee]

Kesa Gatame has been added to its tech pool.

[Mental]

Energy Manipulation has been added to its tech pool.

[Nature]

Allergic Spread has been added to its tech pool.

[Neutral]

Willpower Drain has been added to its tech pool.

[Toxic]

Toxic Gas has been added to its tech pool.

[Water]

Tsunami has been added to its tech pool.

Water Blade has been added to its tech pool.

Sharp Rain has been added to its tech pool.

[Wind]

Blizzard has been removed from its tech pool.

Gust has been added to its tech pool.

Torrent Damage has been increased 65 ⇒ 95.



Pigment Inverter Previous effects no longer work. New effect: When attacking a Temtem with an ineffective technique, the target receives 3 turns of Nullified.



Synertyper Damage increase has been reduced 30% ⇒ 25%.



Now, onto another Tem:

#034 – Nagaise HP has been increased 47 ⇒ 53. DEF has been increased 58 ⇒ 62. SPDEF has been increased 76 ⇒ 78.



Deceit Aura

Previous effects no longer work. New effect: From Very Low to Very High, the priority of the techniques used during a turn is inverted.



Nagaise has been a significant challenge for both players and the balance team. Deceit Aura has, arguably, been the most polarizing trait in the game’s history, so it’s undergoing a comprehensive rework. With this trait change and buffs to its base stats to compensate for what Nagaise has lost, we aim to establish a new starting point for this Temtem. This will allow us to reintroduce moves or base stats adjustments that had to be removed due to the impact of Deceit Aura, or fine-tune the values for this trait.

For now, we’ve kept the 4-turn restriction to assess how Nagaise performs after the change with moves like Lullaby, 5PPEH, Zen Meditation, etc., before removing the turn limit. Our team of balance helpers has reported that, since it’s now less punishing to be fast against Nagaise, this approach to Deceit Aura will make speed control more relevant in the meta. We hope this new Deceit Aura change will provide a more user-friendly experience, but we’ll closely monitor its impact, as mentioned.

#101 – Kauren Willpower Drain is now learned at level 30. Nightmare Feed has been added to its tech pool. Earth Wave has been removed from its tech pool. Stone Ball has been removed from its tech pool. Stampede has been removed from its tech pool. STA has been increased 54 ⇒ 57. ATK has been reduced 81 ⇒ 52. SPATK has been increased 52 ⇒ 81.



Petrify

Hold turns have been increased 1 ⇒ 2.

⇒ 2. Trap turns have been reduced 3 ⇒ 2.

⇒ 2. Damage has been increased 60 ⇒ 61.

⇒ 61. STA Cost has been increased 12 ⇒ 17.

⇒ 17. New effect: Overexerts the target.

Skull Helmet

New effect: The Temtem is now immune to the Exhausted Status Condition.

We came across a player feedback thread on Kauren that suggested a shift to a Special attacker. Given our previous unsuccessful attempts to improve this Temtem, we decided to give this idea a try. The outcome has made Kauren more efficient in terms of damage output and stamina management. This change, paired with the introduction of Nightmare Feed to address the healing deficiency in Skull Helmet builds (which has also been improved), can potentially help Kauren find its spot in the meta. We are optimistic that it will be as effective as proven during our internal scrims.

#143 – Koish STA has been increased 55 ⇒ 61. HP has been increased 51 ⇒ 57. SPDEF has been increased 54 ⇒ 58. ATK has been reduced 83 ⇒ 76. Bubbles has been removed from its tech pool. Water Cannon has been removed from its tech pool. Finbeat is now learned at level 1. Ice Cubes is now learned at level 6. Hypnosis is now learned at level 12. Rainbow Guard is now learned at level 21. Waterjet has been added to the general tech pool and it’s learned at level 32.



Here are the list of changes per Koish type, and other changes that affect it specifically:

[Crystal]

Sharp Stabs has been added to its tech pool.

Crystallize has been removed from its tech pool.

Sharpening has been added to its tech pool.

Mineral Hail now is learned at level 80.

[Digital]

Autodestruction has been removed from its tech pool.

Cyberclaw has been added to its tech pool.

Generify has been added to its tech pool.

Faraday Cage has been added to its tech pool.

[Earth]

Stone Ball has been removed from its tech pool.

Earth Wave has been removed from its tech pool.

Rockfall has been added to its tech pool.

Quicksand has been added to its tech pool.

Earthbreaker has been added to its tech pool.

[Electric]

Sparkling Bullet has been added to its tech pool.

Electromagnetism has been added to its tech pool.

Charged Iron Fillings has been added to its tech pool.

[Fire]

Lava Wave has been removed from its tech pool.

Meteor Swarm has been added to its tech pool.

Quetza-leño has been added to its tech pool.

[Melee]

Nito Seiho has been removed from its tech pool.

Haito Uchi has been removed from its tech pool.

Wrenching Massage has been added to its tech pool.

Helicopter Kick has been added to its tech pool.

[Mental]

Ultrasound has been added to its tech pool.

Blackhole has been added to its tech pool.

Transient Echo has been added to its tech pool.

[Nature]

Roots has been added to its tech pool.

Photosynthesis has been added to its tech pool.

Revitalize has been added to its tech pool.

[Neutral]

Harmful Lick has been removed from its tech pool.

Late Torment has been removed from its tech pool.

Held Anger has been added to its tech pool.

Stampede has been added to its tech pool.Cooperation has been added to its tech pool.

Goring has been added to its tech pool.

[Toxic]

Wastewater has been removed from its tech pool.

Toxic Ink has been removed from its tech pool.

Noxious Bomb has been added to its tech pool.

Urushiol has been added to its tech pool.

Venomous Claws has been added to its tech pool.

Metabolize has been added to its tech pool.

[Water]

Aqua Stone has been added to its tech pool.

Flood has been added to its tech pool.

Laundry has been added to its tech pool.

Sanative Rain has been added to its tech pool.

[Wind]

Boomerang has been removed from its tech pool.

Turbine has been added to its tech pool.

Refreshing Breeze has been added to its tech pool.

Stream

STA Cost has been reduced 23 ⇒ 20.

Earth Stream Damage has been reduced 95 ⇒ 85.



Neutral Stream Damage has been reduced 105 ⇒ 85.

Iridescence Previous effects no longer work. New effect: When receiving a technique, the type of this technique is ignored but it deals 12.5% more damage to Koish.



Koish, like Chromeon, has been awaiting a rework for quite some time, and it’s finally here as well. We’ve applied the same principles we employed with Chromeon. A review of the entire tech pool for each type was done to ensure they all feel relevant, while also addressing the unhealthy trait (Iridescence) and adjusting the rest of Koish’s kit accordingly.

The new Iridescence offers flexibility in teambuilding and helps variants that were weak on the defensive side but had offensive potential, such as the Mental variety. In the early stages of testing Iridescence, combined with the changes to base stats, it felt quite strong. That’s why we added the extra damage taken to balance it, especially since Synergy Adept benefitted from the additional stats. This flexible value provides us with a tool to balance this build if needed once players have their hands on the Temtem.

#165 – Galios

We want to let the playerbase discover what this Temtem is capable of and enjoy the surprises it brings naturally, so information here will be brief. Testing has revealed that this Temtem is quite complex, so we expect player experimentation to discover new builds or combos that we might have missed. We will be monitoring this Temtem throughout the season as we understand the impact it could have on the PvP scene. We have some potential changes prepared, depending on how its adaptation to the meta goes.

That’s it for this patch’s highlighted changes!

Temtem

#004 – Chromeon STA has been increased 55 ⇒ 61. SPATK has been increased 78 ⇒ 85. Shy Shield has been removed from its tech pool. Generify has been removed from its tech pool. Data Burst has been removed from its tech pool. Hologram is now learned at level 8. Binary Flood is now learned at level 15. Rainbow Guard is now learned at level 29. [Crystal] Quartz Dirt has been added to its tech pool.



[Digital] Overclock has been added to its tech pool. Token has been added to its tech pool.



[Earth] Petrify has been removed from its tech pool. Sludge Gift has been added to its tech pool. Drought has been added to its tech pool. [Electric] Electric Storm has been added to its tech pool. Tesla Prison has been added to its tech pool. DC Beam has been added to its tech pool. [Fire] Fire Tornado has been added to its tech pool. Fire Flame has been added to its tech pool. Fiery Heist is now learned at level 85. [Melee] Kesa Gatame has been added to its tech pool. [Mental] Energy Manipulation has been added to its tech pool. [Nature] Allergic Spread has been added to its tech pool. [Neutral] Willpower Drain has been added to its tech pool. [Toxic] Toxic Gas has been added to its tech pool. [Water] Tsunami has been added to its tech pool. Water Blade has been added to its tech pool. Sharp Rain has been added to its tech pool. [Wind] Blizzard has been removed from its tech pool. Gust has been added to its tech pool.



#011 – Loali HP has been increased 55 ⇒ 61. DEF has been increased 50 ⇒ 54. Darkness has been added to its tech pool as a TC.



#014 – Mosu Rampage is now learned at level 32. Oshi-dashi has been added to its tech pool.



#015 – Magmut STA has been increased 58 ⇒ 61. DEF has been increased 62 ⇒ 64. SPDEF has been increased 62 ⇒ 64. Oshi-Dashi is now learned at level 50. Charcoal Wall is now learned at level 88.



#018 – Granpah DEF has been increased 61 ⇒ 63. SPDEF has been increased 66 ⇒ 68. Last Rush has been removed from its traits. Bird Season has been added to its traits. Granpah hasn’t been able to fully recover fully after losing Hyperkinetic Strike. Following feedback from the community, and after some testing, we have replaced Last Rush with a brand new trait: Bird Season. This trait will allow Granpah to put pressure on other Wind Temtem.



#020 – Amphatyr STA has been increased 57 ⇒ 61. SPATK has been increased 62 ⇒ 66. Infectious has been removed from its traits. Settling has been added to its traits. Amphatyr had a tough time with its damage output and the high Stamina cost of its techniques. We modified the Settling trait to boost SPATK as well, and we’ve replaced Infectious with this trait. This change allows Amphatyr to scale offensively while being the fast, frail Temtem that it is.



#034 – Nagaise HP has been increased 47 ⇒ 53. DEF has been increased 58 ⇒ 62. SPDEF has been increased 76 ⇒ 78.



#037 – Banapi Flaming Meteorite has been added to its tech pool. Base Jump has been added to its tech pool as a TC.



#038 – Capyre Base Jump is now learned as a TC instead of by level. ATK has been increased 76 ⇒ 81. SPD has been increased 88 ⇒ 91. HP has been increased 65 ⇒ 67.



#043 – Aohi DEF has been increased 42 ⇒ 46.



#051 – Towly Telekinetic Shrapnel has been added to its tech pool.



#052 – Owlhe HP has been increased 57 ⇒ 62. STA has been increased 51 ⇒ 55. SPDEF has been increased 40 ⇒ 49. Determined has been removed from its traits. Furor has been added to its traits. Continuing our efforts to revitalize less played Temtem, we have chosen to explore a playstyle for Owlhe where it can truly shine. Recognizing its frail nature and ability to be brought to low HP ranges, we have given it Furor so it can take advantage of this position



#053 – Barnshe STA has been increased 51 ⇒ 56. DEF has been increased 40 ⇒ 47. HP has been increased 57 ⇒ 63.



#061 – Piraniant STA has been increased 52 ⇒ 58. SPDEF has been increased 45 ⇒ 50.



#074 – Tortenite HP has been increased 74 ⇒ 76. STA has been increased 55 ⇒ 61. DEF has been increased 76 ⇒ 78. SPDEF has been increased 60 ⇒ 65. Tortenite has been limited in terms of buffs due to the defensive potential offered by its trait, Confined. Following a nerf to Confined, now providing a +1DEF/+1SPDEF bonus, we’ve created an opportunity for buffs to Tortenite this season and in the future if necessary.



#075 – Innki DEF has been increased 58 ⇒ 61. SPDEF has been increased 58 ⇒ 61.



#100 – Kuri Willpower Drain has been added to its tech pool. Sludge Gift has been added to its tech pool. Petrify has been added to its tech pool. ATK has been reduced 60 ⇒ 35. SPATK has been increased 35 ⇒ 60.



#101 – Kauren Willpower Drain is now learned at level 30. Nightmare Feed has been added to its tech pool. Earth Wave has been removed from its tech pool. Stone Ball has been removed from its tech pool. Stampede has been removed from its tech pool. STA has been increased 54 ⇒ 57. ATK has been reduced 81 ⇒ 52. SPATK has been increased 52 ⇒ 81.



#107 – Blooze Bamboozle has been added to its tech pool. Beef Up has been added to its tech pool as a TC. Pollution has been added to its tech pool.



#114 – Gazuma HP has been increased 49 ⇒ 54. STA has been increased 53 ⇒ 56. DEF has been increased 49 ⇒ 52. Gazuma has gained increased popularity since receiving buffs during the past season. We are pleased with its position in the meta, showcasing its versatility as a Temtem that performs well both as an offensive threat and a valuable support. While we are content with these aspects, we acknowledge the issues posed by its trait, Fast Charge. We are reducing the Speed buff provided by this trait while making necessary adjustments to Gazuma’s stats to maintain its position in the meta.



#122 – Shuine HP has been increased 47 ⇒ 51. DEF has been increased 52 ⇒ 55.



#124 – Valiar Blackhole has been added to its tech pool. Jinxed Whisper has been added to its tech pool This will be brief. Valiar is regaining Blackhole, but there are additional changes planned for this Temtem in the next season that had to be postponed due to their complexity.



#129 – Adoroboros HP has been reduced 70 ⇒ 67. STA has been reduced 66 ⇒ 63. SPDEF has been reduced 107 ⇒ 105. Adoroboros has been one of the strongest Temtem during this last season. We think it needed another nerf on its bulk. We will keep an eye on this Temtem to see how it performs after this changes, specially on Toxic Skin builds.



#131 – Tukai Turbine has been added to its tech pool.



#135 – Tuwire HP has been increased 59 ⇒ 62. DEF has been increased 52 ⇒ 60. SPDEF has been increased 51 ⇒ 61. Tuwire feels similar to Tortenite. Common Factor had to be nerfed for this Temtem to receive any buff. After testing the changes, our scrims have shown that there are situations that have resulted in benefits for the Temtem while others…not so much. We will be monitoring this Temtem now that it has gained space for potential buffs.



#139 – Vulor Smoldering Kiss has been added to its tech pool.



#140 – Vulcrane SPDEF has been increased 35 ⇒ 43. Rockfall has been added to its tech pool.



#142 – Akranox DEF has been increased 64 ⇒ 68. SPDEF has been increased 64 ⇒ 68. Restore has been added to its tech pool as a TC.



#143 – Koish STA has been increased 55 ⇒ 61. HP has been increased 51 ⇒ 57. SPDEF has been increased 54 ⇒ 58. ATK has been reduced 83 ⇒ 76. Bubbles has been removed from its tech pool. Water Cannon has been removed from its tech pool. Finbeat is now learned at level 1. Ice Cubes is now learned at level 6. Hypnosis is now learned at level 12. Rainbow Guard is now learned at level 21. Waterjet has been added to the general tech pool and it’s learned at level 32. [Crystal] Sharp Stabs has been added to its tech pool. Crystallize has been removed from its tech pool. Sharpening has been added to its tech pool. Mineral Hail now is learned at level 80. [Digital] Autodestruction has been removed from its tech pool. Cyberclaw has been added to its tech pool. Generify has been added to its tech pool. Faraday Cage has been added to its tech pool. [Earth] Stone Ball has been removed from its tech pool. Earth Wave has been removed from its tech pool. Rockfall has been added to its tech pool. Quicksand has been added to its tech pool. Earthbreaker has been added to its tech pool. [Electric] Sparkling Bullet has been added to its tech pool. Electromagnetism has been added to its tech pool. Charged Iron Fillings has been added to its tech pool. [Fire] Lava Wave has been removed from its tech pool. Meteor Swarm has been added to its tech pool. Quetza-leño has been added to its tech pool. [Melee] Nito Seiho has been removed from its tech pool. Haito Uchi has been removed from its tech pool. Wrenching Massage has been added to its tech pool. Helicopter Kick has been added to its tech pool. [Mental] Ultrasound has been added to its tech pool. Blackhole has been added to its tech pool. Transient Echo has been added to its tech pool. [Nature] Roots has been added to its tech pool. Photosynthesis has been added to its tech pool. Revitalize has been added to its tech pool. [Neutral] Harmful Lick has been removed from its tech pool. Late Torment has been removed from its tech pool. Held Anger has been added to its tech pool. Stampede has been added to its tech pool. Cooperation has been added to its tech pool. Goring has been added to its tech pool. [Toxic] Wastewater has been removed from its tech pool. Toxic Ink has been removed from its tech pool. Noxious Bomb has been added to its tech pool. Urushiol has been added to its tech pool. Venomous Claws has been added to its tech pool. Metabolize has been added to its tech pool. [Water] Aqua Stone has been added to its tech pool. Flood has been added to its tech pool. Laundry has been added to its tech pool. Sanative Rain has been added to its tech pool. [Wind] Boomerang has been removed from its tech pool. Turbine has been added to its tech pool. Refreshing Breeze has been added to its tech pool.



#153 – Maoala Hypnosis has been removed from its tech pool. HP has been increased 65 ⇒ 71. SPD has been increased 57 ⇒ 60. SPDEF has been increased 58 ⇒ 61.



#155 – Venmet SPDEF has been increased 48 ⇒ 52.



#156 – Vental HP has been increased 60 ⇒ 64. DEF has been increased 48 ⇒ 55. Undermine has been added to its tech pool.



#158 – Arachnyte HP has been increased 71 ⇒ 75. STA has been increased 55 ⇒ 61. DEF has been increased 55 ⇒ 60. SPDEF has been increased 74 ⇒ 76.



#164 – Volgon HP has been increased 60 ⇒ 63. STA has been increased 38 ⇒ 45. DEF has been increased 62 ⇒ 65. SPDEF has been increased 67 ⇒ 69.



Techniques

Piezoelectric Blow STA Cost has been reduced 39 ⇒ 31.



Torrent Damage has been increased 65 ⇒ 95.

Stream STA Cost has been reduced 23 ⇒ 20.

Earth Stream Damage has been reduced 95 ⇒ 85.



Neutral Stream Damage has been reduced 105 ⇒ 85.



Swarm Aid STA recovery effect has been removed. Fixed damage when the caster’s HP is over 50% is 10%; fixed damage when the caster’s HP is below 50% is 5%. New effect: Partner and caster are now healed by 5% when the caster has over 50% of their HP; partner and caster are now healed by 10% when caster’s HP is below 50%. Swarm Aid now deals more damage when Waspeen is high on health, but heals more when Waspeen is low on health. The goal with this is to give Waspeen a more dynamic playstyle and a signature technique that feels a bit more meaningful.



Swarm Aid (Synergy) STA recovery effect has been removed. Fixed damage when the caster’s HP is over 50% is 15%; fixed damage when the caster’s HP is below 50% is 10%. New effect: Partner and caster are now healed by 10% when the caster has over 50% of their HP; partner and caster are now healed by 15% when caster’s HP is below 50%.



Goring Damage has been increased 95 ⇒ 102. STA Cost has been increased 20 ⇒ 21.



Refreshing Breeze Status removed have been changed All ⇒ Positive SPDEF Stage modifications have been increased -1 ⇒ -2.



Refreshing Breeze (Synergy) Priority has been increased High ⇒ Very High. SPDEF Stage modifications have been increased +2 ⇒ +3.



Piercing Wheel Priority has been increased High ⇒ Very High. STA Cost has been increased 33 ⇒ 36.



Knockback Damage has been increased 150 ⇒ 156.



Zen Meditation Hold turns have been reduced 3 ⇒ 2. STA Cost has been increased 9 ⇒ 14. With the changes to Hypnotist and the fix we’ve done this past season to Blue Screen, we are bringing Zen Meditation to its previous hold but increasing its Stamina cost a bit.



Drool STA Cost has been reduced 28 ⇒ 24.



Electric Storm STA Cost has been reduced 29 ⇒ 26.



Horror STA Cost has been reduced 20 ⇒ 18.



Petrify Hold turns have been increased 1 ⇒ 2. Trap turns have been reduced 3 ⇒ 2. Damage has been increased 60 ⇒ 61. STA Cost has been increased 12 ⇒ 17. New effect: Overexerts the target. Techniques that allow the player to create space for their team through overexertion are positive and under-explored. These type of techniques require a clear previous reasoning to get the best of them.



Perfect Jab Damage has been reduced 30 ⇒ 25.



Time Split Damage has been increased 55 ⇒ 61. STA Cost has been reduced 18 ⇒ 16.



Toxin Shower Damage has been increased 60 ⇒ 61.



Clay Ball Damage has been increased 60 ⇒ 61.



Double Gash Damage has been increased 60 ⇒ 61.



Stone Trench STA Cost has been reduced 29 ⇒ 25.



Electropunch Damage has been reduced 110 ⇒ 100. STA Cost has been increased 22 ⇒ 24.



Sting Attack type has been changed Physical ⇒ Special.



Faraday Cage STA Cost has been reduced 34 ⇒ 31.



Double Edge (Synergy) New effect: This technique can ignore the Evasion Status Condition.



Fire Flame Priority has been increased Normal ⇒ High.



Traits

Backhanded Previous effects no longer work. New effect: When using an Status Condition Technique, this Temtem receives 1 turn of Regenerating.



Toxic Farewell Poison turns have been reduced 3 ⇒ 1. HP reduction has been reduced 10% ⇒ 7%. New effect: The poison ticks now are applied to both rivals.



Kinetic Transfer Previous effects no longer work New effect: When attacking a Temtem, the user recovers 15% of the damage done as STA.



Hypnotist The trait is no longer triggered when the Temtem enters the battlefield. This trait is now enabled after the Temtem has spent 2 turns in the battlefield. Maoala has consistently applied significant pressure during Pick/Ban phases, mainly due to the uncertainty of it using its Hypnotist trait. Traits like these should require a specific setup and offer substantial benefits thereafter. This has been the reasoning behind the Hypnotist changes. Now, Maoala needs to be in a favorable position to fully utilize the trait but it will gain a slot on its tech pool as Wake Up won’t be needed anymore and its ally won’t require a specific Gear to avoid the Sleep Status Condition.



Deceit Aura Previous effects no longer work. New effect: From Very Low to Very High, the priority of the techniques used during a turn is inverted.



Iridescence Previous effects no longer work. New effect: When receiving a technique, the type of the technique is ignored, but it deals 12.5% more damage to Koish.



Pigment Inverter Previous effects no longer work. New effect: When attacking a Temtem with an ineffective technique, the target receives 3 turns of Nullified.



Tri-Phytologist Exhaust turns have been increased 1 ⇒ 2.



Last Rush Damage increase has been reduced 40% ⇒ 33%.



Fast Charge SPD Stage modification has been reduced 2 ⇒ 1.



Settling New effect: Settling gifts the holder with +1 SPATK and +1 ATK for each 2 consecutive turns they are on the battlefield.



Common Factor Nullified turns have been reduced 2 ⇒ 1.



Skull Helmet New effect: The Temtem is now immune to the Exhaust Status Condition.



Synertyper Damage increase has been reduced 30% ⇒ 25%.



Gears

Vitamin Complex Previous effect no longer works. New effect: After the Temtem with this gear spends 3 turns in battle, all negative stage modifications are removed.



Nutrition Bar This Gear won’t be activated after the holder receives damage anymore. This Gear will be enabled at the end of the turn if the holder has taken damage that turn.



Slingshot Previous effect no longer works. New effect: Techniques with base damage lower than 60 and priority lower than High deal 30% more damage. We are happy with the whole idea behind the new Slingshot. The release of this new iteration could feel a bit weak, but values can be tweaked in the future if required.



Sweatband Previous effect no longer works. New effect: The holder restores 5 points of STA at the start of the turn. Sweatband has been a subject of internal discussions for quite some time. Sweatband and other Stamina-related Gears allow a Temtem to remain on the field for longer durations. However, this gear was enabling certain Temtem to persist indefinitely, particularly when coupled with healing or evasion techniques. Our aim is to ensure that Temtem do eventually deplete their stamina, even when equipped with such a Gear. Stamina Gears should prolong overexertion, not entirely prevent it.



Building Blocks Previous effect no longer works. New effect: Regenerating 1 turn instead of DEF[+] and SPDEF[+]. As it was mentioned in the preview of the season, we want to avoid Gears that grant free stats. To keep it a bit in line with what it used to be, Building Blocks now serves as a healing tool. We will keep an eye on this Gear during this season.



We are leaving one of the main changes of this season for last. We are testing a new approach for the announcement of some Gears, with the idea of helping with planning strategies during the game. The following Gears will be announced at the beginning of a turn, even if their behavior hasn’t been activated yet. This will record them in the Battle Log and make it harder to forget they’re there

These are the Gears affected by this change:

Kaleidoscope

Adrenaline Shot

Nutrition Bar

Snare

Grease

Gravels Bag

Bait

Drill

Shuine’s Horn

Refreshing Diabolo

Building Blocks

Talisman

Energy Drink

Strange Vest

Reactive Vial

First Aid Kit

Vitamin Complex

Hopeless Tonic

These are the Gears that have the most significant impact when planning a move. The team believes that these Gears will maintain a similar impact to what they already possess, as we assume that most competitive teams base their Gear selection on a sound and consistent strategy. Even with this ‘semi-open’ information approach, these Gears will fulfill the role they were designed for. We will closely monitor this change to determine whether we need to revert it or apply a similar change to every Gear.

Fixes

All platforms