In case you've missed the recent updates, developer Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone has been hard at work on Version 1.6 of the lifestyle and farming sim Stardew Valley.

Although there's no release date just yet, he continues to tease new details about this anticipated update, and the latest one comes in the form of a single screenshot - showing a bird seemingly demanding some coin:

Some fan theories are connecting it with "JojaMart" and "Ginger Island", but keep in mind this is speculative and ConcernedApe hasn't actually revealed what this screenshot is teasing just yet.

In a Stardew Valley update dating back to July of this year, ConcernedApe mentioned how the next update would also add a "new festival, new items, more dialogues and secrets" and an "iridium scythe". The main focus though is "mostly changes for modders".