Final Fantasy Switch fans are in for a treat this November, with Square Enix announcing it will be adding 11 songs from the new entry Final Fantasy XVI to the rhythm game Theatrhythm Final Bar Line.

These 11 songs will arrive on 1st November as part of the Season Pass Vol. 3. The good news is the pack will also be available to purchase separately. Here's the full list of tracks, along with an official graphic:

1. My Star - 2. Hide, Hieaway - 3. To Sail Forbidden Seas - 4. Away - 5. Control - 6. Titan Lost - 7. Ascension - 8. The Riddle - 9. Logos - 10. Find the Flame - 11. No Risk, No Reward





September 3, 2023

If you've not tried out Theatrhythm Final Bar Line, you can always download the game's demo via the Switch eShop. There's also our Nintendo Life review to check out, if you want to learn more: