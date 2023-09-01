A certain generation of people are going to feel old when we say this, but Spyro the Dragon is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. And ahead of that big birthday, the official Spyro Twitter account has announced that the Spyro Reignited Trilogy has hit a scorching sales milestone: it's shifted over 10 million units.

Reignited Trilogy was developed by Toys for Bob and initially launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in 2018 — a Switch release launched the following year. The game contained remasters of the first three Spyro games, which debuted on the original PlayStation — Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Gateway to Glimmer (or Ripto's Rage! for you North Americans), and Spyro: Year of the Dragon.

With 10 million units sold — at least going by Activision estimates and reports — it's safe to say fans still love Spyro, and it has many people clamouring for a "true" fourth game in the Spyro series. It happened for Crash Bandicoot, after all, so why not Spyro?

Kicking off our special #Spyroversary month with an extra special celebration. Shout out to the Spyro community for hitting this HUGE milestone.

Spyro the Dragon launched on 9th September 1998 on the original PlayStation and stars a purple dragon called Spyro along with his dragonfly friend Sparx. The pair must save the Dragon Kingdom from Gnasty Gnorc, who has turned all of the larger dragons into crystal and stolen all of their gems.

The two sequels expanded the scope of the original, giving players new worlds to explore, new skills to try out, and sometimes new characters to play as. For anyone who grew up with a PlayStation, or who loved 3D platformers, Spyro was a dream come true.