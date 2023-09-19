Danganronpa
Image: Spike Chunsoft

If you're a fan of visual novels and murder mysteries but have yet to dive into the Danganronpa franchise, then now might be the perfect opportunity.

Spike Chunsoft has launched a rather generous Switch eShop sale which discounts its games by as much as 85%. You've got the aforementioned Danganronpa franchise, AI: The Somnium Files, and many more.

Here's a breakdown of what's on offer:

Game Discount Price
Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition 70%

$4.49 / $4.04
Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition 70% $4.49 / $4.04
Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony Anniversary Edition 70% $8.99 / £8.09
Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp 70% $5.99 / £5.39
Fitness Circuit 30% $34.99 / £27.95
AI: The Somnium Files 80%

$7.99 / £7.19
AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES – nirvanA Initiative 80% $29.50 / £26.99
Steins;Gate Elite 80% $11.99 / £10.79
STEINS;GATE: My Darling's Embrace 60% $11.99 / £10.79
STEINS;GATE 0 80% $5.99 / £5.39
Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate 60% $7.99 / £7.19
Chaos;Head Noah 50% $12.49 / £11.24
Chaos;Child 50% $12.49 / £11.24
KATANA KAMI: A Way of the Samurai Story 80% $5.99 / £5.39
Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness 50% $29.99 / £24.99
PixelJunk™ Monsters 2 85% $2.24 / £2.02
Research And Destroy 55% $8.99 / £7.53
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- The Prophecy of the Throne 80% $11.99 / £10.79
Robotics;notes Elite 60%

$13.99 / £12.59
ROBOTICS;NOTES DaSH 60% $13.99 / £12.59
YU-NO: A Girl Who Chants Love at the Bound of this World 70% $14.99 / £13.49

So that's yer lot! The sale is on from now until October 8th, 2023, so you've got a reasonable amount of time to decide which, if any, of the offers you want to take advantage of.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $50
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card $20
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £50
Nintendo eShop Card £100
Nintendo eShop Card £100

Will you be purchasing any Spike Chunsoft games in its latest sale? Let us know with a comment down below.