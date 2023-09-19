If you're a fan of visual novels and murder mysteries but have yet to dive into the Danganronpa franchise, then now might be the perfect opportunity.

Spike Chunsoft has launched a rather generous Switch eShop sale which discounts its games by as much as 85%. You've got the aforementioned Danganronpa franchise, AI: The Somnium Files, and many more.

Here's a breakdown of what's on offer:

So that's yer lot! The sale is on from now until October 8th, 2023, so you've got a reasonable amount of time to decide which, if any, of the offers you want to take advantage of.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Will you be purchasing any Spike Chunsoft games in its latest sale? Let us know with a comment down below.