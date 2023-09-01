The games industry has taken another hit today, with Volition - a US developer with 30 years of experience - announcing it would be shutting down, effective immediately.

In an official notice via LinkedIn, the company said this closure was part of Embracer Group's "restructuring program". And in order to "maintain its position as a leader in the industry", it had to make this "difficult decision".

"As part of that program, they evaluated strategic and operational goals and made the difficult decision to close Volition effective immediately."

As part of this, Embracer Group is providing support to the team at Volition with job assistance and to help them all smoothly transition. In a final statement, the team at Volition thanked customers and fans for their support over the past 30 years.

Although Volition's latest Saints Row Reboot never made it to the Switch, some of its older titles and entries in the same series did. This includes Saints Row: The Third and Saints Row IV, and there was also a remaster of its older game Red Faction: Guerrilla released on the platform in 2019. Volition started out in 1993 as Parallax Software and in its earlier years was known for the first-person spaceship shooter Descent.