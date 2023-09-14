Yesterday saw the arrival of the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC and now that everyone has had time to play new expansion content, various impressions are doing the rounds on social media and elsewhere.

So far it seems to have gone down quite well - with trainers around the globe enjoying the new area and even more Pokémon. Although there have reportedly been certain improvements some people have also highlighted how there are still frame rate and performance issues in the DLC.

Of course, these are early first impressions based on individual player accounts. Here's just a handful of comments about The Teal Mask that we've seen so far:





Right, I've been at it non stop for 22 hours now so sleep time.I think it was a productive Day 1. I actually am really enjoying the DLC. It was a fun story, I like the new Pokémon.Going to delve back in bright and early tomorrow.Hope Serebii has helped you today September 13, 2023

as messy as the new Pokemon DLC is its unreal how hard it clears Sword & Shield's first attempt September 13, 2023

Frame drops everywhere 🤦🤦🤦 — Pory (@pory_leeks) September 13, 2023

Pokémon Violet: The Teal Mask DLC completed. Thanks to Home, it was an easy job. Now at 1014/1017 in my Living Pokédex, still missing Diancie, Walking Wake and Iron Leaves. The game is still TONS of fun, with not problem at all in the gameplay, only low-res and some pop-in. September 14, 2023

OMG the #PokemonScarletViolet DLC was so fun! Got the Glimmering Charm from completing the dex for the DLC, can't wait for the second DLC, they really did a good job with this one! What are your thoughts so far on #thetealmaskdlc and how are you liking it? September 14, 2023



DLC just became worth it for the seedot.Two within 10-15 minutes September 14, 2023

The Teal Mask DLC was great fun! Can't wait to see what happens in part 2. September 14, 2023

How have you found the DLC for Scarlet and Violet so far? Vote in our poll and tell us in the comments.