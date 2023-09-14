Yesterday saw the arrival of the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet - The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero DLC and now that everyone has had time to play new expansion content, various impressions are doing the rounds on social media and elsewhere.
So far it seems to have gone down quite well - with trainers around the globe enjoying the new area and even more Pokémon. Although there have reportedly been certain improvements some people have also highlighted how there are still frame rate and performance issues in the DLC.
Of course, these are early first impressions based on individual player accounts. Here's just a handful of comments about The Teal Mask that we've seen so far:
How have you found the DLC for Scarlet and Violet so far? Vote in our poll and tell us in the comments.