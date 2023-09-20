Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Koei Tecmo has announced that Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake will be upgrading the 2001 military-strategy title and bringing it to the Switch in early 2024.

The Romance of the Three Kingdoms series has had a somewhat inconsistent release for Western audiences, with many of the entries being available only in Japan and with no official translation available, so seeing the new remake come our way is something to get excited about.

We don't know all that much about what the upcoming entry will hold (Koei Tecmo has stated that more information will be shared at this week's Tokyo Games Show), though it has been revealed that the remake will have a complete visual overhaul — as seen in the above teaser trailer — an updated games system and will include the “All Officers Play” and “All Periods Scenarios” features.

We can expect this one to once again see you taking command of a famed Chinese army and using them to your advantage in an attempt to unite the country under a singular command. History is yours to write in this series, so you'll have to do as you please to create drama, win wars and come out on top — sounds juicy, right?

For a slightly closer look, check out the following screenshots from the publishers.

There is no precise release date for this one just yet outside of 'early 2024', though perhaps TGS will shed some more light on that soon. Those new to the series might want to check out the following articles for a little more information on what's in store: