In an attempt to ensure that Microsoft's Xbox is easily differentiated from the Switch, the company once attempted to make a shift in terminology when it comes to what constitutes a "console" — because that couldn't possibly lead to confusion, right?
In a 2019 email from Xbox's head of marketing, Aaron Greenberg (and shared to Twitter by Kotaku's @ethangach), we can see that there was a time in which Microsoft was keen to present the Nintendo Switch not as a "console", but rather as a "portable gaming device". This all spawned from Ori and the Blind Forest leaving its Xbox exclusivity and making its way over to the Nintendo console, with Microsoft, obviously, looking for a way to spin it so that its system could still appear favourable.
It's a marketing tactic that we have seen many times over from video game companies where even the most minute word choice is the difference between acknowledging the competition and convincing the audience that your product is the real deal. There's no attack on the Switch here, just some comical business hair-splitting to make sure that Microsoft doesn't send the wrong message.
And let's not pretend that Nintendo is innocent of this kind of this either. Whether it's a hilariously long title like the recently-announced (deep breath) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 6 or the insistence on using full game and console names in promotional material ("I gotta get back to playing Animal Crossing: New Leaf on my Nintendo 3DS" — never forget), Nintendo is just as prone to tying itself in terminological knots as anyone else. Ah, the wonderful world of marketing...
We love our Switches and our Xboxes, they're both lovely little consoles — or, as we will now insist on calling them, "portable/non-portable gaming devices"...
What have been your favourite marketing terminology twisters? Let us know in the comments.
[source twitter.com]
Switch is NOT a gaming console??
Microsoft see the Nintendo Switch like this.
Nintendo's success strategy: Develop lots of great first-party games with iconic characters and release them on unique devices that bring a fresh take on the gaming experience.
Microsoft's success strategy: Buy IP other people created and pretend other consoles don't exist.
'I would also suggest in general we try to avoid calling Switch a console, as it is really a portable gaming device'
so who's gonna be the one to tell them what this does
All this garbage is marketing. Let this be a reminder that it’s all fake wether the companies are being buddies in ads or are verbally ripping each other apart it was all meticulously planned beforehand in order to convince consumers to purchase a product
This two consoles complement each other perfectly, I don't need anything else.
Just give us Rare Replay.
This actually makes perfect sense to me to be honest. This is when they were buying up studios in order to attain console exclusivity. Because some of these studios already had obligations to other consoles, Microsoft wanted to make things as clear as possible that consumers would need an Xbox for future titles from these studios.
However, because of their past relationship with Nintendo being pretty undefined, they wanted to make them an exception while still staying true to their marketing image. "These games are Xbox console exclusive" "But Ori and The Blind Forest came to Switch and you said that was a console exclusive!" "That's because Switch is a portable gaming device, not a console. Completely different."
Really awful side to Microsoft trying to manipulate people's perception of gaming. I don't know if they realise this, but both Microsoft and Sony make plastic boxes that play video games. It's easier to charge people a lot of money if they think they are buying sports cars...
Marketing is always interesting. It’s professional hypnosis. I always love to ask people why they go into the field. I have gotten some interesting answers over time.
Nintendo Entertainment System - Insert cartridge, plug RF RCA/composite video, mono audio on a television set. (a console)
Super Nintendo Entertainment System - Insert cartridge, plug RF RCA/composite/s-video/component video, stereo audio on a television set. (a console)
Nintendo 64 - Insert cartridge, plug composite/s-video video, 5.1 audio on a television set. (a console)
Nintendo GameCube - Insert disc, plug composite/s-video/digital-to-component video, Dolby Pro Logic II audio on a television set. (a console)
Wii - Insert disc, plug composite/component video, Dolby Pro Logic II audio on a television set. (a console)
Wii U - Insert disc, plug composite/component/HDMI video, Linear PCM on a television set. (a console)
Nintendo Switch - Insert cartridge, plug HDMI video, Linear PCM on a television set. (a console)
You get my point.
@GrailUK
Microsoft is in peril.
Their XBOX stuffs getting worse and worse.
The only way to defend themselves to make them superior by belittle their competitor.
Calling Nintendo Switch NOT a console was a manipulation to deceive the customer perception.
Plot twist: handheld gaming consoles are gaming consoles.
(not that switch needs the distinction to be considered a "console.")
It does kinda make since considering there are many games that would come out on the Switch if it was more powerful.
I agree with the sentiment of the Switch being primarily a handheld device but it's a poor choice of wording as handheld gaming consoles are still consoles.
