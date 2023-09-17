Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The latest Nintendo Direct was packed out with all sorts of announcements from the return of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door to a Tomb Raider trilogy remaster.

If you are looking for a quick recap, Nintendo has now released an infographic highlighting a good chunk of the games that were featured during the show. Again, we've got completely new titles like the battle royale hit F-Zero 99 and Princess Peach: Showtime! to announcements for existing games like Splatoon 3 and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

There's also plenty of third-party and indie representation like Trombone Champ. So here's a look at everything:

Japan also had some unique reveals, so it's worth checking out this broadcast if you didn't catch it. You can also get a rundown of the local broadcast in our guide: