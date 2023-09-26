After being announced back in July, GameMill Entertainment has today revealed that Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 will be fighting our way on 3rd November.

The release date was posted to Twitter by the game's official account, which also confirmed that pre-orders will be coming later in October after those on Steam opened today — sounds like there's not long to go before we can get our hands on some Switch pre-orders.





Today's announcement follows weeks of character reveals from publisher GameMill Entertainment, which includes new fighters like Jimmy Neutron and Squidward alongside familiar faces like SpongeBob and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. You can find our complete rundown of everybody who has been revealed so far in the guide below.