Nuchallenger has unveiled DLC for its NES-inspired brawler Treachery in Beatdown City, three years after the game's initial launch. Plus, it's coming to Switch on 13th September.

Announced during yesterday's The MIX Next Online Fall Showcase 2023, Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix is a big update that includes some new story, levels, attacks, defense, enemies, music... basically, whatever you can think of, it's there.

The swish reveal trailer (above), complete with some lovely hand-drawn animation and those NES-style visuals, showcases just some of what to expect from the DLC. And, according to the trailer, if you own Treachery in Beatdown City now, you'll get the DLC for free when it launches later this month — this may only apply to the Steam version, but it's worth keeping an eye out for if you've already go the game.

Anyway, here's a rundown of the DLC itself from its Steam page:

Treachery in Beatdown City: ULTRA REMIX is a massive story and content update for Treachery in Beatdown City! Tripling the content, Ultra Remix adds new levels, lots of new exciting attacks, defense options, ~80 more enemies to fight, new music, and more! Key features: - New enemies to fight! From aggressive musical performers, terrible tourists to abusive cops, washed up wrestlers and of course, ninja dragon terrorists.

- New attacks! From all new dashing strikes, running lariats, backflip kicks and more. Gain lots of new ways to attack your enemies!

- New defense options! Parries and rolls create all new ways to defend and fight back!

- New maps including the bustle of Times Square, the sunlit roofs of East Fulton, dreary subways, talk show backstage areas, and more!

- New weapons to wield including steel chairs and nunchucks!

- All new amazing tunes from Inverse Phase!

Treachery in Beatdown City: Ultra Remix takes a swing on Switch on 13th September. Will you be returning to Beatdown City then? Duke it out in the comments.