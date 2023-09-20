The Mortal Kombat series has had a lot of movie and celebrity crossovers throughout the years and the latest game Mortal Kombat 1 is no different with a cameo from Jean-Claude Van Damme and voice work by Megan Fox.

We've also seen characters like Terminator and Robocop, but one that apparently continues to elude Ed Boon and his team is the retired assassin John Wick, played by the one and only Keanu Reeves. Although this character has been featured in games like Fortnite, standalone titles, and the actor himself has shown up in Cyberpunk 2077 as Johnny Silverhand, unfortunately, NetherRealm didn't have any luck securing him.

The series co-creator and game director didn't elaborate on why the team wasn't able to get John Wick, but here's what he did say during an interview with Rolling Stone:

The series has always been steeped in Seventies and Eighties action cinema. Are you being influenced at all by modern action cinema now?

Ed Boon: "When we were making Mortal Kombat (1992), the whole team was in the midst of Bloodsport, Enter the Dragon, and all the Terminator movies. I could certainly see the John Wicks of the world… as a matter of fact, that is one of the ones that we tried to get – John Wick – in Mortal Kombat, and we didn’t get it."

Of course, there's still a chance a cameo like this could happen in the future. The current DLC lineup for Mortal Kombat 1 includes Omni-Man from Invincible, Homelander from The Boys, Peacemaker from the DC universe as well as Quan Chi, Ermac and Takashi Takeda. Just yesterday, a new rumour surfaced about the next possible batch of DLC fighters for Mortal Kombat 1: