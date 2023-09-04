Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher SelectaPlay and developer Disaster Games have today announced that Morkull Ragast's Rage, a 2D action platformer, will be slashing its way over to Switch in 2024.

At an initial glance, there is more than a little Hollow Knight on display here. The skull-headed protagonist, gloomy depth of field and combat focus scream Forgotten Crossroads right from the get-go, but Morkull is keen to go in its own direction too.

This one will see you play as the titular God of Death and Darkness who, neatly, knows that he is a character in a video game. You can expect fourth-wall breaks a-plenty as you navigate the world of Ragast, taking on foes with a tight-looking combat system and unlocking abilities and upgrades as you go.

You can find some more information about the game's features and get a look at a handful of screenshots below.

Art and animation - Morkull Ragast 's Rage is completely hand-drawn and animated frame by frame. Inspired and influenced by traditional animated films and other two-dimensional video games. This traditional animation endows the entire cast of characters with great naturalness and life within. Break out of the fourth wall - What makes the game special is Morkull himself, his personality and character along with that fourth wall break that allows him to talk to players as if he were right there. We have endowed Morkull with great charisma and personality, constantly generating a lighthearted atmosphere, loaded with constant humour, bad jokes and pop culture references.

Combat system - You'll have your own hands and all the power that comes with being the God of Death and Darkness, of course... Plus a wide selection of combos and abilities that will allow you to fight your way through the deepest corners of the Ragast.

We don't have a precise release date for this one just yet outside of some point next year — who knows, perhaps even Silksong will beat it to the punch. We will be sure to keep you updated as we hear more details over the coming months.

What do you make of Morkull Ragast's Rage? Think it will be a bit of you? Let us know in the comments.