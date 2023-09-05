Somehow, it has been almost a whole year since Splatoon 3 was released and Nintendo is gearing up to mark the occasion in the most appropriate fashion — with a Splatfest, of course. To make the upcoming event that bit more special, the weekend's splatting will not take place in a unique location as usual, but will instead see all eight Tricolor stages from previous Splatfests make a return.

The news was shared in a post on the Nintendo Japan website, before being shared to the website formally known as Twitter in a translated form by @OatmealDome. The full lineup of eight different stages even includes the special Scorch Gorge variant used for the earlier Zelda Splatfest, so this will be the perfect time to see the sights if you missed out on getting to visit the locations previously.

It should be noted, however, that the Tricolor stages will be selected randomly before a battle, so it doesn't look like there will be the opportunity to pick and choose.





All 8 past Tricolor stages can be played in the upcoming Splatfest. The stage will be randomly chosen each battle.



- Sturgeon Shipyard

- Hammerhead Bridge

- Undertow Spillway

- Mincemeat Metalworks

- MakoMart

- Scorch Gorge (Zelda)

- Barnacle & Dime

These eight venues will see teams battling out to decide "Who Would Make the Best Leader?", with the three members of the Deep Cut trio asking for your vote — go Team Big Man! The Splatfest kicks off this weekend on 9th September. For the full details about the upcoming event and all prior ones, be sure to check out our complete guide below.