In a message sent out to Mario Kart Tour players today, Nintendo has announced that the mobile racer will no longer see any new content coming its way following next month's 'Battle Tour'.

The message confirms that "no new courses, drivers, karts, or gliders will be added" after October's season, and that all future updates "will consist of content from tours that have appeared before".

The full announcement was shared to Twitter by @OatmealDome, and you can check it out in its entirety below.





This marks the end of four years of new content updates for Mario Kart Tour, which previously introduced new circuits that have gone on to appear in the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC waves — notably the city tracks. We are yet to find out what the final 'Battle Tour' (or the upcoming 'Anniversary Tour') has in store for us, but we're hoping that it goes out with a bang.

With Mario Kart Tour closing down and the Booster Course Pass waves coming to an end — Wave 6 is due out before the end of the year, remember — we are about to be left in a strange Mario Kart-less limbo which is something that we haven't seen for a while. That is unless Nintendo has something up its sleeve that it's just waiting to announce, of course...

