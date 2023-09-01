Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

We are approaching the final corner of the Madrid Drive-centric chapter of Mario Kart Tour and we have now had a sneak peek at what is coming next.

The 'Sundae Tour' is next on the menu, with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC track, Sky-High Sundae, taking the spotlight. This one is set to kick off on 9th September so you still have a few days to drive those Spanish streets.

This is the second time that the 'Sundae Tour' has made an appearance on the mobile racer, but hey, there are only so many scoops out there, right?

As we have come to expect with these announcements, the reveal of the new course also came with a first look at the upcoming racing suits. This time, the Light Blue suit is at the top of the pile — hardly the most inventive option, but it really brings out the colour of the ice cream scoops, we suppose...

It's time for Mii Racing Suits wave 40 in #MarioKartTour ! A new Mii Racing Suit is coming in the next tour. Check out the video for more information! pic.twitter.com/sZNPDLCLnv September 1, 2023

Will you be speeding into this one next week? Let us know in the comments.