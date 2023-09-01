We are approaching the final corner of the Madrid Drive-centric chapter of Mario Kart Tour and we have now had a sneak peek at what is coming next.
The 'Sundae Tour' is next on the menu, with the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC track, Sky-High Sundae, taking the spotlight. This one is set to kick off on 9th September so you still have a few days to drive those Spanish streets.
This is the second time that the 'Sundae Tour' has made an appearance on the mobile racer, but hey, there are only so many scoops out there, right?
As we have come to expect with these announcements, the reveal of the new course also came with a first look at the upcoming racing suits. This time, the Light Blue suit is at the top of the pile — hardly the most inventive option, but it really brings out the colour of the ice cream scoops, we suppose...
Will you be speeding into this one next week? Let us know in the comments.
[source twitter.com]
Comments 5
I don't understand why Mario Kart Tour gets more attention and content than Mario Kart 8
Huh, didn't expect Wiggler (Gold) so that's a nice surprise, too bad I missed the regular one as it was a Ranked Cup reward!
why doesn't NL follow any of the other Mobile games? Just this one?
Oof...
I imagine next Tour will be the 4th anniversary which will probably bring Rome Avanti 3 and Madrid Drive 3.
But in terms of new content beyond that? I guess we'll just have to wait and see.
I wouldn't be suprised if they just put the old tours on a rotation to be honest.
@Cashews What other mobile games are still getting support? Dr. Mario World ended, Super Mario Run was a one-and-done thing, Dragalia Lost shut down, Pikmin Bloom didn't take off like Nintendo hoped. Is that Fire Emblem game still getting support? I know it was pretty financially successful but haven't heard anything about it in a long time. I'm pretty sure NL still talks about Pokémon Go, of course.
Tap here to load 5 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...