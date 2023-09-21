Update: We've got some more details on the LEGO Piranha Plant set, which launches on 6th November.

The Piranha Plant, featuring a pipe (and a "2 coin element"), is made up of 540 pieces and will measure over 9 inches tall when fully built. You'll be able to pose the mouth, head, and neck of the figure, and when fully built, it will measure at 9 inches tall, 4.5 inches wide, and 6.5 inches deep.

The display set will cost $59.99 / £57.99 and is already up on the LEGO store pages online.

LEGO has teased the next of its ongoing Super Mario sets, which looks to be featuring a fearsome Piranha Plant.

No date has been announced for this new set, but it is apparently "waking soon" — which is a reference to the sleeping Piranha Plant in Super Mario 64's Whomp's Fortress. The little teaser trailer also features the Piranha Plant's Lullaby music from the N64 title.

We assume "soon" means the set will be available before the Holiday season, which is a no-brainer for those Mario and LEGO fans. We expect this will do extremely well, particularly given the Mario 64 reference.

Earlier this year, the Super Mario LEGO sets received an expansion focusing on Larry and Morton, and their airships. We've also seen some Donkey Kong sets hit store shelves.