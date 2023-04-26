On MAR10, Lego gave us a sneak peek at an upcoming Donkey Kong figure, and ahead of DK's brick debut this summer, it's now given us even more of a teaser as to who else we can expect to be joining the Lego Super Mario sets.
Lego shared a brief clip on Twitter which shuffles through a handful of famous Kong figures. Donkey Kong won't be the only member of the crew joining the ranks, then, as Diddy, Dixie, Cranky, and Funky (!!!) are also on their way.
No more details on a release date, or just how these DK figures will be introduced to the world, have been shared as of yet. But we expect a lot of you are going bananas just to see some of DK's most popular characters get their shot at brick-building fame. Donkey Kong Country-inspired sets, anyone?
Will you be grabbing the DK Crew in Lego form this summer? Let us know in the comments.
The more Funky Kong in the world the better.
So they're finally here...
I have never purchased any Nintendo Legos and never planned on it...
But I WILL pay for Funky Kong. Have we ever gotten official Funky merch with his MKWii design?? (I know there were plushies in the 90s)
@MiniKiwiGeek Performing for you...
Does Funky come with a surfboard?
@MiniKiwiGeek @jco83 If ya know the words, you could join in too...
I really hope you can just buy the characters at a reasonable price but I have a feeling they will be part of a useless kit which bumps up the price unnecessarily.
Funky kong in the movie? Lego funky Kong? Dammit nintendo just put the funky monkey in the next Mario Kart 8 dlc wave at this point so I can see 12 people online racing as only funky kong
This is sick... I want them all!!
Do we get donkey kong country sets as well?! Or a DK Coaster set... you know, they are building a DK Rollercoaster as well so who knows...
Put your hands together...
I really wish they could get rights to Pokemon at this point too... Mega Construx is garbage.
Each time I'm more and more tempted to get at least some of these Lego Mario figures...
@VGScrapbook If you wanna clap...
