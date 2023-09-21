It's time to cover the weekly Japanese charts once again. The latest figures from Famitsu (via Gematsu) have come in, and the Switch is back to filling out all spots in the top ten.

Pikmin 4 is incredibly still at number one, selling another steady 23,489 units in the week of 11th to 17th September. It's now just shy of shifting 850,000 physical copies in Japan alone. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — a mainstay in the JP charts since its release last year — has jumped up a few places to third, shifting 9,319 units, likely due to the release of the first half of the Expansion pass, The Teal Mask.

There are a couple of newcomers this week, too. The highest-charting new release is Konami's Super Bomberman R 2 in second, which was the only other game to sell over 10,000 physical copies this week. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster swoops into fifth with 7,975 units sold, while One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition (which got a physical version in Japan this week) charts right behind it in sixth.

Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:

This week's hardware sales are basically the same as last week's, with the Switch dominating the competition again. The OLED is once again the best-selling console of the week with 52,998 units shifted, with all three SKUs selling a total of 71,578 units — a drop of around 9,000 units from last week. PlayStation 5 sales also dropped down to 35,865 units (with the Digital Edition dropping to 2,746 units this week). Xbox sales too have slipped with the Series X going back below 700 units.

Here are the figures in full:

Switch OLED Model – 52,998 (5,601,803) PlayStation 5 – 35,865 (3,785,913) Switch – 9,503 (19,543,666) Switch Lite – 9,077 (5,497,333) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,746 (576,341) Xbox Series S – 1,010 (277,697) Xbox Series X – 660 (220,784) PlayStation 4 – 383 (7,896,751) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 21 (1,192,302)

< Last week's charts

Have any thoughts on the Japanese Charts this week? Do you think Pikmin will be dethroned again soon? Let us know in the comments.