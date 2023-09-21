It's time to cover the weekly Japanese charts once again. The latest figures from Famitsu (via Gematsu) have come in, and the Switch is back to filling out all spots in the top ten.
Pikmin 4 is incredibly still at number one, selling another steady 23,489 units in the week of 11th to 17th September. It's now just shy of shifting 850,000 physical copies in Japan alone. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet — a mainstay in the JP charts since its release last year — has jumped up a few places to third, shifting 9,319 units, likely due to the release of the first half of the Expansion pass, The Teal Mask.
There are a couple of newcomers this week, too. The highest-charting new release is Konami's Super Bomberman R 2 in second, which was the only other game to sell over 10,000 physical copies this week. Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster swoops into fifth with 7,975 units sold, while One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition (which got a physical version in Japan this week) charts right behind it in sixth.
Here's this week's top ten software sales in full:
- [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 23,489 (841,335)
- [NSW] Super Bomberman R 2 (Konami, 09/14/23) – 11,588 (New)
- [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet & Violet (The Pokémon Company, 11/18/22) – 9,319 (5,128,233)
- [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,844 (5,484,620)
- [NSW] Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster (Bandai Namco, 09/14/23) – 7,975 (New)
- [NSW] One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition (Bandai Namco, 09/14/23) – 6,041 (New)
- [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,981 (3,263,470)
- [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 4,899 (1,859,685)
- [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 4,581 (5,285,999)
- [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 4,277 (3,462,838)
This week's hardware sales are basically the same as last week's, with the Switch dominating the competition again. The OLED is once again the best-selling console of the week with 52,998 units shifted, with all three SKUs selling a total of 71,578 units — a drop of around 9,000 units from last week. PlayStation 5 sales also dropped down to 35,865 units (with the Digital Edition dropping to 2,746 units this week). Xbox sales too have slipped with the Series X going back below 700 units.
Here are the figures in full:
- Switch OLED Model – 52,998 (5,601,803)
- PlayStation 5 – 35,865 (3,785,913)
- Switch – 9,503 (19,543,666)
- Switch Lite – 9,077 (5,497,333)
- PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 2,746 (576,341)
- Xbox Series S – 1,010 (277,697)
- Xbox Series X – 660 (220,784)
- PlayStation 4 – 383 (7,896,751)
- New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 21 (1,192,302)
Have any thoughts on the Japanese Charts this week? Do you think Pikmin will be dethroned again soon? Let us know in the comments.
[source famitsu.com, via gematsu.com]
Wow, I'm a bit shocked at those Baten Kaitos numbers... I thought that it stood a good chance of being number one this week.
Keep on growin’ Pikmin 4! You deserve to be one of Nintendo’s star IP’s 👏👏
I'm impressed with the SV sales figures, one would think that at some point, everybody who wants the game already has it...
Same goes for MK8D, BTW.
@Ooyah It had no chance. It’s a bare minimum port of a couple niche games. There is too many evergreen legs still relevant.
@MysticX People are born everyday. Those people grow old enough to play videogames. It’s not like it’s the same person buying 15 copies of MK8D.
#Pikmin swep #pick min #GIGACHADLouie #it’s otaching time #Dingo sucks
On a more serious note I’m disappointed about Baten Kaitoes sales. I was hoping it would be a bigger deal
It'd be great to know the overall sales for Pikmin 4.
I would love to see Baten Kaitos do better, but I'm curious how many physical cartridges Bandai Namco actually printed for it. Also it really won't take much to outsell the originals since they sold poorly even for a gamecube game back in the day.
So.. hey, at least Baten Kaitos made the top 10 in the charts at all lol
Is Baten Kaitos getting a physical in the West? It might be a really good collectible at the very least
