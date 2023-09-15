The latest Japanese charts are in and it's another successful week for Pikmin 4, which once again beats out the competition to claim the top spot after selling an additional 31,013 units.

Otherwise, we've got a couple of new additions to the top ten, while Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon continues to perform well on PS4 and PS5. The usual big hitters maintain good momentum on Switch, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe coming in at number three and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom just hanging in there at number nine.

Here's your look at this week's Japanese physical software top ten:

[NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 31,013 (817,846) [NSW] The Quintessential Quintuplets: Five Promises Made with Her (MAGES., 09/07/23) – 10,720 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 10,447 (5,475,776) [NSW] Virche Evermore: -EpiC:lycoris- (Idea Factory, 09/07/23) – 8,633 (New) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 7,658 (3,458,561) [PS5] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 7,311 (141,505) [NSW] Pokémon Scarlet / Pokémon Violet (The Pokémon Company, 11/18/22) – 6,934 (5,118,914) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 6,846 (3,257,489) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 6,838 (1,854,786) [PS4] Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware, 08/25/23) – 5,350 (64,202)

Over on the hardware front, there's little here that's going to shock anybody. The Switch remains the top dog with a total of 80,057 units sold across all three SKUs. The PS5 disc edition is doing well with a further 40,104 units sold, though the Digital Edition isn't faring particularly well by comparison, shifting just 3,519 units.

Here's a look at the week's Japanese hardware chart:

1. Switch OLED Model – 59,689 (5,548,805)

2. PlayStation 5 – 40,104 (3,750,048)

3. Switch Lite – 10,296 (5,488,256)

4. Switch – 10,072 (19,534,163)

5. PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 3,519 (573,595)

6. Xbox Series S – 2,437 (276,687)

7. Xbox Series X – 1,938 (220,124)

8. PlayStation 4 – 828 (7,896,368)

9. New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 35 (1,192,281)

