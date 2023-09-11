Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake will be getting a free update on 16th October 2023 on Switch to coincide with the game's next-gen version release, publisher THQ Nordic has revealed.

The Purple Lamp-developed platformer, which launched on Switch back in January, will soak up more of the limelight with its PS5 and Xbox Series release next month. But Switch owners won't be missing out on any of the new additions.

These new features coming to the game are Photo Mode — a staple of modern gaming — and costumes of King Doubloon and Plush Gary. Bug fixes have also been announced for a handful of issues reported since the game's launch earlier this year.

Here's what's coming to the Switch version of the game next month, then:

- New Feature - Photo Mode! Apply one of 19 different filters to enhance your pictures.

- New Costumes

- New costume "King Doubloon" for collecting all doubloons is now available.

- New costume "Plush Gary" for unlocking all awards is now available. Bug Fixes (all platforms)

- Fixed a rare bug where saving stopped working.

- Fixed a bug where the playtime did not pause while on a loading screen.

- Many general bug fixes to improve stability and playability of the game.

While the spiritual successor to SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom wasn't the commercial success Embracer Group (which owns THQ Nordic) expected, it did believe the game will "have a long tail of revenue". And despite mixed critical reception, we rather enjoyed our time with the game: