Lunar Ray Games, the developer behind the beautiful pixel art Metroidvania Timespinner, has announced that it's developing a sequel (thanks, Gematsu!). A release date hasn't been announced, but hopefully, we'll see it sometime next year.

Timespinner 2: Unwoven Dream is coming to Steam and unspecified consoles, but given that the original tile came to Switch in 2019 (just a year after the PS4 and PC version), it's fairly likely this will see the light of day on Switch — or perhaps Nintendo's next console. The sequel takes place "after the events of Timespinner" according to the game's official website but stars a new protagonist in Auria who — like Lunais from the first game — can wield powerful orbs of magic.

The first game drew many favourable comparisons with Castlevania, particularly Symphony of the Night, Aria of Sorrow, and Order of Ecclesia with the ability to swap your Orb load-outs to deal with different situations, and going by the announcement trailer, it looks like Auria may have even more up her sleeve, including minions, special jumps, and more. The pixel art is looking as brilliant as ever, and Jeff Ball is back on composing duties, so we're eager to see how everything comes together once again.

We've got some screenshots of the game, along with a rough outline of the plot, straight from the Timespinner 2 website:

Avert the Impending Apocalypse

Auria, a retired war hero, awakens to the ominous stirrings of the catastrophic Unwoven Dream. Amidst the turmoil, her son runs away to prove that he is the destined hero who can forestall the impending collapse of reality. Driven by a mother's love, Auria embarks on a quest to save her son, only to unveil the truth behind the prophecies and her role in staving off an irreversible cataclysm. A Holy Warrior Returns to Battle

Once again, Auria must wield her Orbs of crystallized magic to protect the ones that she loves. Bolstered by her healing faith, she will grow in strength and agility to surpass any obstacle. Even should she fall in battle, the blessing of the Eternal Mother will return Auria to life once more; nothing will stand in her way!



Explore a Fantastic World

Embark alongside Auria on a grand odyssey through the sprawling interconnected realm of Surflynd. From eerie woodlands to the ominous Tower of the Apocalypse, from dark underwater depths to the ethereal Domain of Dreams, her journey knows no bounds. Explore a lovingly drawn pixel-art world, accompanied by a beautiful musical score by Jeff Ball, in an adventure that is a perfect ode to the classic games of the 90s.

If you're a fan of Metroidvanias or pixel art action games, you owe it to yourself to check out the first game on Switch. In our review of Timespinner, we said that the game was (and still is) "Gorgeous to behold and equally delightful to play," awarding it an 8/10.