In some news you might have seen coming, Saber Interactive has today announced it's officially cancelled the Nintendo Switch version of Evil Dead: The Game.

There's no reason attached to this announcement, but the same update reveals how the team has made the decision to not pursue the development of "new content" for the game on other platforms. Servers will remain online in the "foreseeable future" and any major issues that arise will also be addressed

"On behalf of the entire team at Saber, thank you for all the groovy times and your continued support."

Although Evil Dead: The Game was eventually released on other platforms, it did experience multiple delays leading up to this point. The last update on the Switch release was also some time ago, with Saber Interactive and Boss Games mentioning how the game was still scheduled to release on Nintendo's hybrid platform. Obviously, this won't be happening now.

This title had players step into the shoes of Ash Williams (played by Bruce Campbell) and multiple other survivors tasking them with sealing the breach between worlds in co-op and PVP multiplayer modes. Although this title won't be coming to Switch, it was released on other platforms last year - so if you really did want to give it a go, there are still other ways to play it.

How are you feeling about this cancellation? Leave your thoughts below.