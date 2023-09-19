In some news you might have seen coming, Saber Interactive has today announced it's officially cancelled the Nintendo Switch version of Evil Dead: The Game.
There's no reason attached to this announcement, but the same update reveals how the team has made the decision to not pursue the development of "new content" for the game on other platforms. Servers will remain online in the "foreseeable future" and any major issues that arise will also be addressed
"On behalf of the entire team at Saber, thank you for all the groovy times and your continued support."
Although Evil Dead: The Game was eventually released on other platforms, it did experience multiple delays leading up to this point. The last update on the Switch release was also some time ago, with Saber Interactive and Boss Games mentioning how the game was still scheduled to release on Nintendo's hybrid platform. Obviously, this won't be happening now.
This title had players step into the shoes of Ash Williams (played by Bruce Campbell) and multiple other survivors tasking them with sealing the breach between worlds in co-op and PVP multiplayer modes. Although this title won't be coming to Switch, it was released on other platforms last year - so if you really did want to give it a go, there are still other ways to play it.
Evil Dead is evil dead on Switch
It's sad to see the game only really lasted a year in terms of major support (the last major update was months ago, they just waited a long time to make this announcement). While I do prefer single-player games, this was a fun and unique take on the asymmetric horror genre that was really cool as a huge fan of the series. There were still plenty of characters they could have added - they didn't even do anything to tie into the new movie, which was a massive hit. I haven't played in a long time, but I'll have to boot it up again soon. Here's hoping we get another game in the future.
Probably because it’s player base is dwindling, I can’t say that for a fact though as I have never played the game, but it looks fun.
Then why announce it in the first place? Stop getting people's hopes up with false promises.
I wish someone would believe in me as much as Saber believed in their ability to get this running on Switch.
I forgot this was supposed to be coming out. We'll that sucks.
Well, I like Evil Dead, but that game... Another DbD-like multiplayer-only game. So, these news didn't disappoint me. If there was some proper single player content in the game, like story mode... That would be disappointing news, probably. Also, do these games support CPU offline mode, at least? Where you can play offline with bots and will be able to upgrade your skills or unlock new ones...
