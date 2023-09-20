Just as Disney Speedstorm prepares to leave early access and speed into the free-to-play realm next week, publisher Gameloft has today announced that it will be marking the occasion with the start of a new Aladdin-themed season on 28th September.

Much like the previous Lilo and Stitch-inspired chapter, the upcoming Season 4 will be introducing us to a whole new world (sorry) with four new racers — Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie and Jafar — a new 'Cave of Wonders' course and we'd expect a helping of new customisation options and crew members too.

pic.twitter.com/Mmvfojhks9 Get ready to race through The Cave of Wonders when the Aladdin-inspired Season launches on September 28 in #DisneySpeedstorm September 19, 2023

Gameloft previously announced that Disney Speedstorm will be leaving early access on 28th September too, so it's likely that Aladdin and co. will be the first faces that many of us see when we get to try out the free-to-play racer next week. To ensure that you are up to date on all of the available drivers before this launch, you can check out our complete character guide below.