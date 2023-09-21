Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Super Rare Games and developer Sørb have today released the Pokémon-style roguelike Evolings on the Switch eShop to provide some classic creature-catching action.

This one will see you exploring procedurally generated maps, hunting out a collection of adorable pixel art creatures to add to your team and building the ultimate battling squad. There's a fair amount of 'mon inspiration on display here, from the challenge to complete the 'Evopedia' to the ability to evolve your team by battling well with them — hey, if it ain't broke, don't Steelix it.

There have been a fair few Pokémon-likes heading our way in recent memory from Cassette Beasts to Temtem, but we like the throwback visuals of this one and seeing it placed into a roguelike structure should bring about some changes from the monster-battling that we all know so well.

You can have a look at some of the game's features and a handful of screenshots below.

- Dynamic Map Exploration: Prepare for endless excitement as "Evolings" generates a brand new level-map with each playthrough! Discover unique Evolings, acquire rare items, engage in thrilling battles, and create unforgettable stories. No two adventures are alike, ensuring endless surprises and thrilling experiences every time you dive in!

- Epic Turn-Based RPG Combat: Unleash your strategic prowess and assemble a formidable team to take on evil Evolings. Engage in exhilarating turn-based battles where cuteness meets power. Command your squad and showcase your tactical genius to emerge victorious in epic clashes!

- A Boundless World Awaits: Embark on a journey through three distinct acts, each brimming with exclusive Evolings, extraordinary items, and captivating levels to conquer. Prepare for a gameplay experience of non-stop action and adventure! Immerse yourself in breathtaking pixel art, adorable cutscenes, and a mesmerizing chiptune soundtrack that will ignite your fighting spirit!

- Unveil the Secrets of the Evopedia: Harness the power of knowledge with the Evopedia, a comprehensive encyclopedia of all the Evolings you encounter. Keep track of your discoveries, from the dazzling shiny and super shiny versions to the coveted rainbow Evolings. Dive deep into their fascinating entries to uncover their hidden traits and abilities, becoming a true master of these captivating creatures! Can you catch all of these tough cuties?

- Eternal Glory in the Hall of Fame: Only the most triumphant players who conquer all three acts will earn a hallowed place in the prestigious "Hall of Fame." Immortalize your winning team's achievements for all to see, celebrating the ultimate honor bestowed upon Evolings. Share your strategies with friends, sparking lively discussions and perhaps a touch of envy from those yet to bask in the glory of victory!

If this looks like it might be up your street, it is now available on the Switch eShop for the reasonable price of £7.49 / $8.99 / €8.79.

Will you be giving this one a go later on today? Throw your thoughts in the comments below.