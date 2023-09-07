Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Developer Estoty and publisher SayGames have announced that the cosy worldbuilder My Little Universe will be making its way onto Switch on 5th October. What's more, the foundations are already being laid as a local co-op demo is now available to try out on the Nintendo console.

This one will see you creating your own civilisation, as you take your mighty pickaxe and use it to transform the world to your liking — be that creating new land, harvesting materials or searching the mysteries of the environment around you (did somebody say 'dungeons'?). There are some less-than-friendly foes that you will encounter along the way, so expect a combination of farming and fighting as you build your universe.

The visual style is basic, to be sure, but we feel that it works with the small hexagonal islands that you have to shape into larger continents — it keeps things looking clean. With a co-op mode enabled to help with dividing up the tasks, we can see this being a pretty relaxing way to while away the hours (albeit, with a few monster fights thrown in for good measure).

For a little more information about some of the game's features and a look at a handful of screenshots, check out the following.

EXPLORE!

9 mythical worlds and 65+ different dungeons, from mythology-inspired lands to hostile alien worlds await you and your friends. Filled with wonder and plunder, challenges and adversaries, your task is to restore these beautiful worlds to their former glory! GATHER RESOURCES!

The worlds are filled with rich minerals ready to be harvested by your trusty tools, and mythical artifacts of untapped power guarded by powerful foes. Use more than 70 different gatherable resources to recreate lands long lost to a mysterious threat. RISE UP TO THE CHALLENGE!

The universe won’t be restored that easily, and each challenge requires the proper tools for the job. Equipped with your trusty pickaxe, sharp sword, and sturdy axe, you’ll be thrown against 150+ different adversaries including mythical creatures, alien horrors, and even demigods! UPGRADE YOUR GEAR!

With each planet comes new challenges and because of that, you have to stay prepared by upgrading to the newest and freshest tools, which will always keep you one step ahead of your opponents! Improve your weapon, tools, and armor up to 30+ levels! Just Enjoy The Adventure.

Get entranced by the game’s cozy atmosphere, enjoy the relaxing soundtrack, and fall in love with the simplistic yet charismatic visuals. After all, it’s all about the journey and the friends we make along the way!

My Little Universe will be available on the Switch eShop from 5th October for $14.99 / €14.99. Pre-orders will open on 21st September, with the game seeing a tasty 10% discount until 12th October.

Does this one look up your street? Build your thoughts in the comments below.