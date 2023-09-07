Developer Estoty and publisher SayGames have announced that the cosy worldbuilder My Little Universe will be making its way onto Switch on 5th October. What's more, the foundations are already being laid as a local co-op demo is now available to try out on the Nintendo console.
This one will see you creating your own civilisation, as you take your mighty pickaxe and use it to transform the world to your liking — be that creating new land, harvesting materials or searching the mysteries of the environment around you (did somebody say 'dungeons'?). There are some less-than-friendly foes that you will encounter along the way, so expect a combination of farming and fighting as you build your universe.
The visual style is basic, to be sure, but we feel that it works with the small hexagonal islands that you have to shape into larger continents — it keeps things looking clean. With a co-op mode enabled to help with dividing up the tasks, we can see this being a pretty relaxing way to while away the hours (albeit, with a few monster fights thrown in for good measure).
For a little more information about some of the game's features and a look at a handful of screenshots, check out the following.
EXPLORE!
9 mythical worlds and 65+ different dungeons, from mythology-inspired lands to hostile alien worlds await you and your friends. Filled with wonder and plunder, challenges and adversaries, your task is to restore these beautiful worlds to their former glory!
GATHER RESOURCES!
The worlds are filled with rich minerals ready to be harvested by your trusty tools, and mythical artifacts of untapped power guarded by powerful foes. Use more than 70 different gatherable resources to recreate lands long lost to a mysterious threat.
RISE UP TO THE CHALLENGE!
The universe won’t be restored that easily, and each challenge requires the proper tools for the job. Equipped with your trusty pickaxe, sharp sword, and sturdy axe, you’ll be thrown against 150+ different adversaries including mythical creatures, alien horrors, and even demigods!
UPGRADE YOUR GEAR!
With each planet comes new challenges and because of that, you have to stay prepared by upgrading to the newest and freshest tools, which will always keep you one step ahead of your opponents! Improve your weapon, tools, and armor up to 30+ levels!
Just Enjoy The Adventure.
Get entranced by the game’s cozy atmosphere, enjoy the relaxing soundtrack, and fall in love with the simplistic yet charismatic visuals. After all, it’s all about the journey and the friends we make along the way!
My Little Universe will be available on the Switch eShop from 5th October for $14.99 / €14.99. Pre-orders will open on 21st September, with the game seeing a tasty 10% discount until 12th October.
Does this one look up your street? Build your thoughts in the comments below.
Comments 13
Interested… glad there’s a Demo!
EDIT And I don’t care if it’s dumb, I was FIRST!
Personally, I preferred ICQ messenger.
Does anyone still remember the good old days when the companies had demo's they gave out for the kids that didn't have money to buy the game. And then had to save up to buy the game? Because I do...
And I really like the thought of being able to have more demo's now as an adult as well.
This is a mobile game that I played on my phone a few years ago. It's alright, but it got repetitive after a while, so I eventually uninstalled it. Unless they made some changes that I don't see, it looks the the same game based on the images.
Maybe if it was no more than £5 but to charge people £15 for a free mobile game is pure greed. And no difference between the two, they haven't added anything or given console/PC any exclusive things.
Um. This is a game you could download on your phone why would you pay for a game that lets you play on your phone for free? (Ads not counting)
15 dollars for a mobile game?
The combat looks like crap.
Could be a fun time killer like its phone counterpart but not for $15. May wait for a sale on this one.
@Zulzar
You automatically swing your axe, pickaxe, or sword at resources and enemies if you stand close to them. The only sort of strategy in combat is to stand in place to slash your sword and then move out of the monster's range whenever it attacks. It's that basic.
$15 is way too much for this game. If you want to play the game for whatever reason, just get the game on your phone since it's free there. Don't want to play on the phone, then wait until it gets a big discount whenever it goes on sale.
@Jayenkai Not sure why this amazing comment doesn't have more likes, haha
On the topic: the game looks like it has some depth but I don't think I could play this? Like, to me...the main character is just...nothing. Not in a charmingly primitive "Atari-like" kind of way. Just like they used the base model of some 3D art thing.
Also: lol at "Mine Resources" in the trailer
"You can mine resources in this game! Such as rocks and checks notes trees and grass."
I hated this game on my iPhone when it was free.
@NorwegianMate I believe all games should come with demos. The only way to really know if you're going to like a game is to try it out. I've been burned one too many times by games that look good in a trailer etc that turn out very disappointing once I buy them.
