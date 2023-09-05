Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Feral Interactive, the team behind such ports as GRID Autosport, Alien: Isolation and The Lara Croft Collection has today announced that it will be bringing a legendary RTS title over to Switch in the upcoming Company of Heroes Collection.

The collection is currently set to land on the Nintendo console this Autumn, and will combine the base game and its two expansions (Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valor) in one neat little package.

If you have never come across the title before, Company of Heroes is a real-time strategy game that sees you taking on the role of either the Allied or the Axis forces in a series of campaigns throughout World War II. There will be 41 different missions for you to take on in total, with every tactical decision directly shaping how the battle plays out — no pressure there, then...

Originally released for the PC in 2006 before being ported to mobile in 2020, this collection will feature an all-new control scheme designed specifically for the Switch so you can keep the campaign alive on the go.

For a little more information about the upcoming collection, check out the following from Feral:

With a bespoke user interface and controls designed for play on Nintendo Switch, the full battlefield will be under the player’s command. Intense tactical combat takes place across 41 squad-based missions, with moment-to-moment encounters shaping the course of each battle. A customisable Skirmish mode is also included, with unique factions, multiple game modes and a wealth of maps, offering enormous replayability and rewarding bold experimentation.

The Skirmish mode looks to provide a less story-driven style of gameplay, though Feral has noted that the game will only be single-player at launch with a multi-player update planned for after the release.

We will be sure to keep an eye on this one for more details of a secure release date.

Will you be picking the Company of Heroes Collection up this Autumn? Leave a comment to let us know.