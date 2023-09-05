Feral Interactive, the team behind such ports as GRID Autosport, Alien: Isolation and The Lara Croft Collection has today announced that it will be bringing a legendary RTS title over to Switch in the upcoming Company of Heroes Collection.
The collection is currently set to land on the Nintendo console this Autumn, and will combine the base game and its two expansions (Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valor) in one neat little package.
If you have never come across the title before, Company of Heroes is a real-time strategy game that sees you taking on the role of either the Allied or the Axis forces in a series of campaigns throughout World War II. There will be 41 different missions for you to take on in total, with every tactical decision directly shaping how the battle plays out — no pressure there, then...
Originally released for the PC in 2006 before being ported to mobile in 2020, this collection will feature an all-new control scheme designed specifically for the Switch so you can keep the campaign alive on the go.
For a little more information about the upcoming collection, check out the following from Feral:
With a bespoke user interface and controls designed for play on Nintendo Switch, the full battlefield will be under the player’s command. Intense tactical combat takes place across 41 squad-based missions, with moment-to-moment encounters shaping the course of each battle. A customisable Skirmish mode is also included, with unique factions, multiple game modes and a wealth of maps, offering enormous replayability and rewarding bold experimentation.
The Skirmish mode looks to provide a less story-driven style of gameplay, though Feral has noted that the game will only be single-player at launch with a multi-player update planned for after the release.
We will be sure to keep an eye on this one for more details of a secure release date.
Will you be picking the Company of Heroes Collection up this Autumn? Leave a comment to let us know.
Would have preferred the second game but will get it nonetheless. Hoping for smooth locked 60 fps, feral can do it.
Feral Interactive’s games on the Switch have been technically excellent, so I expect we’ll see the same when they deliver Company of Heroes. The control interface will be the real challenge here. I do hope they nail it.
If this plays well, it's a must buy. A true RTS gem!
I hope they add the tactical pause feature that they included in the PS5 Company of Heroes 3.
@JimNorman, do you know whether they did?
I’ve never played these but it looks fun. I’ve never been the best at a RTS but red faction 2 with infinite money and warheads that game was real breezy. My first glance at this somehow got me thinking of freedom fighters. That was a fun 3rd person shooter with managing your squad tactics.
Now the worst part.... Digital only? How can such a game not give us Gamers this option in 2023?????
Hello, Police?
Yes, I'd like to report a crime.
It's Nintendo and associated third-party partners... they're forcibly emptying my bank account of more money than I own, and are trying to drown me in video games.
Please come quickly. And bring some spare joy-cons.
Hello, Police?
Yes, maybe just hang fire on that report I just made - it seems I failed to take account of Feral's stubborn reluctance to produce physical releases of their Switch games, which if it bears out again here, means I should be able to survive a little longer.
But could you still send some spare joy-cons?
Great news! Awesome games. I hope they fixed the medal for Carentan? I was never able to complete (100%) the game because of it.
Company of Heroes 1 is a legendary game,
but everything they created after is kinda bleh
I can't wait for the game to come out. This will be a real pleasure to play.
Love the idea, skeptical about the controls, scale, and UI (handheld mode) on the Switch.
Hope it turns out well!
Going to join in on the "no physical, no buy" bandwagon. Just like I did for GRID Autosport (which I would definitely have bought) and Alien isolation (which there's better than a 50% chance I would have bought).
Absolutely loved this back in the day and am a huge fan of the franchise.
Great to see it coming to the switch, I’ve only ever played PC versions of 1/2/3 so am curious how the controls handle on Switch.
Even though I’ve played it to death, it’s a favourite so I’ll be picking up on Switch no questions asked, especially as Feral are handling the port. Be great to see 2 come over at some point
@ObsidianEleven Alien Isolation did go physical eventually, don’t know if you saw but it’s via limited run games - shame as I think it would have done well as a regular retail physical
Ooh never played this series but I love RTS games. Will wait on reviews.
CoH is an awesome game. Is still play skirmish mode even today. 2 wasn't nearly as good. It has a number of issues. I wanted 3 to be a return to form, but I'm glad I waited to see what the reviews say and I've still held off. Maybe I'll grab it during the winter sale.
I'm real curious to see how the controls map to console. Given what they did for CoH3 it should be possible with a touch of creative license. This is an old Dx9 game so should be able to run well on Switch. They might have to tone back some of the alpha channel stuff and the particle system to avoid heavy frame drops, but that shouldn't be so bad.
Hope this turns out well. I'm not sure if I'd pick it up on Switch since I have nearly 1k hours played on Steam. BUT, it's a superb game to be sure.
That's great. 🙂 COH is a fantastic RTS.
Wow ! It's great to be a Swiich owner if you love RTS or Turn Based like games. It hasn't been this good since the Nintendo DS era. I only fell in love with Fire Emblem after all these years after the release of FB Engage. I' always played Advance Wars prior to that
Switch has nearly everything I want.
Hopefully Switch 2 is backwards compatible and will be able to play Elden Ring, Baldurs Gate 3, Diablo 4, Crusader Kings 3, RDR2 and Cyberpunk.
For me, that just leaves God of War Ragnarok, Starfield, Horizons, Mass Effect Trilogy and Last of Us 1 and I am ok with that.
So cool. I got mocked online for suggesting this should come to the switch
Looks good and all, but I'm not falling in the trap of buying a PC strategy game on console ever again. Ive tried with a whole bunch, Civilization, Cities Skylines etc...the controls and user interface just never works out. It feels like you're controlling the game with extremely slow and inaccurate prostheses.
@Ryu_Niiyama
I had it on PC way back in the day and I can tell you it’s worth playing the campaign.
Multiplayer was fire back in the day as well. I played the Germans exclusively in multiplayer. They’re hard to start a match with but once you’ve got some good resource points coming in from your CPs (basically points on the map you capture; these serve as your resource generator and should be your key objective early in a match; build lots of motorcycles/jeeps depending on faction and lots of infantry to get to them quickly and set up defenses around them) you could start pumping out antitank guns and Tiger tanks and really overwhelm an opponent.
The American faction had better “special” abilities such as the P-47 strafe runs (trust me you do not want to be on the receiving end of that) but their units are generally weaker than the German units. Although accurate to WWII history the American faction does dominate destroying cover and moving over terrain foibles with units like the Sherman Calliope. The German faction plays a lot slower and you have to work against that. Also I will say that once you unlock the Sherman Flamethrower tanks things go out of control. They’re vulnerable but if you can get one near buildings you’ll wipe the infantry taking cover inside almost instantly.
Also be sure to take advantage of natural cover. You can put infantry and machine gun teams in buildings like houses and barns and they’ll deploy at the windows. They get a big defense boost to small arms fire (infantry is very vulnerable in this game) and can also ambush and demolish any enemy infantry teams scouting and going to CPs. Also your armored vehicles take damage based on facing; if you run into anti tank guns or enemy tanks always reface so that the frontal armor is out front. Sometimes shots just deflect off and do no damage. If you get caught from behind your vehicles are done. Because everything is lethal as hell in this game. Even the infantry anti-tank teams can destroy Shermans and Tigers pretty easily if you can sneak them from behind.
@ObsidianEleven Imagine being so obsessed with a little piece of plastic that you need to insert before you can play the game. I'm sorry but digital is the way of the future whether you like it or not and most physical copies don't even come with the full game on it anyway.
Still had one of the older game on my old desktop PC so I'm glad this collection is coming to Switch, now I could enjoy them rts goodness on the go.
@OrtadragoonX Thanks for the tips! Extra excited now! I’m sorta surprised I missed these though as I used to play a lot of RTS games. Playing Age of Empires 4 currently.
Here is how it was received in 2006:
"93" on MetaCritic for PC
"9.4" from IGN
"9.0" from GameSpot
"Game of the Year" from PC Gamer
"PC Game of the Year" from IGN
"PC Game of the Year" from GameSpy
"PC Game of the Year" from GameSpot
"Strategy Game of the Year" from GameSpot
"PC Game of the Year" from Computer Games Magazine
"Strategy Game of the Year" from Computer Games Magazine
Awards and Nominations:
2006 Spike Best PC Game of the Year Winner
2007 D.I.C.E. Best Strategy Game of the Year Winner
2006 Spike Best Graphics of the Year Nominee
2006 Spike Best Multiplayer Game of the Year Nominee
2006 Spike Most Addictive Game of the Year Nominee
2007 D.I.C.E. Best Computer Game of the Year Nominee
2007 D.I.C.E. Best Game Design of the Year Nominee
2007 D.I.C.E. Best Gameplay Engineering of the Year Nominee
2007 D.I.C.E. Best Sound Design of the Year Nominee
2007 D.I.C.E. Best Visual Engineering of the Year Nominee
2007 Game Developers Choice Awards Best Audio of the Year Nominee
2007 Game Developers Choice Awards Best Technology of the Year Nominee
@PKDuckman "Imagine being so obsessed with a little piece of plastic that you need to insert before you can play the game. I'm sorry but digital is the way of the future whether you like it or not and most physical copies don't even come with the full game on it anyway."
Imagine being so obsessed with other people's preferences to such an extent you feel the need to comment at me?
There are multitudinous reasons I collect physical and all of them have precisely zero to do with your thoughts, opinions or preferences.
