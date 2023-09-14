It's been announced the Jet Set-inspired release Bomb Rush Cyberfunk, which made its debut on Switch and multiple other platforms last month, will be getting a physical release.

This "exclusive edition" will be distributed by iam8bit in partnership with Team Reptile, and pre-orders will go live this week on 15th September, with shipping scheduled to take place in Q4 2023. It'll set you back $49.99 USD or the regional equivalent.

Physical Cyberfunk! Also coming to retail stores near you later in the year! https://t.co/NBFqCZJ7Mi September 13, 2023

This version includes a physical copy of the game (worldwide compatibility), a digital download for DLC (North America only), 6 graffiti stickers, an exclusive cover with art from Tan Zhi Hui, a collectible slipcase and a stunning art book.

Distributor iam8bit is also offering a Bomb Rush Cyberfunk vinyl. This is priced at $59.99 and contains 3xLP on 180g Black Vinyl featuring tracks from Knxwledge, Hideki Naganuma and more. It also includes a digital download, with pre-orders going live on the same date as the physical copy and shipping scheduled for Q1 2024.

As highlighted above, Team Reptile has also confirmed physical copies of this game will be coming to stores "later this year".