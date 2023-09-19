Outright Games has today announced that Bluey: The Videogame is set to bring the award-winning TV series to Switch on 17th November.
Revealed as an "interactive sandbox adventure", this one will see you playing as Bluey, Bingo, Chilli and Bandit (there's four-person multiplayer to get the whole family involved) as you explore locations from the show, play minigames such as ‘Keepy Uppy’ and ‘Magic Xylophone’, and dive into a brand-new four-part storyline — and we'll never say no to more Bluey.
All of this is accompanied by voice work from the show's English-speaking cast and several tracks from Joff Bush's original score will also be making an appearance.
It might not be the most groundbreaking concept, but this sounds like a sweet way to welcome young fans into the world of video games. There are a good number of accessibility features included to make this transition even easier including an on/off toggle for the UI and simple on-screen instructions accompanying the voiceover.
The above trailer gives a pretty good idea of what's in store for this one, but you can check out even more screenshots from Outright Games below.
If Bluey has somehow not managed to enter your life yet, you should check it out (seriously, it's adorable). The video game is undoubtedly leaning towards a younger audience, but it is looking sweet enough from what we have seen so far.
Will you be picking up Bluey: The Videogame in November? Bark your thoughts in the comments.
What is the deal with Bluey? I still have not seen an episode of this show! Edit: and though it may be childish, I must need ensure the world knows I was FIRST!
@CaleBoi25 do you have kids?
If not, you may not get it yet.
@CaleBoi25 it is probably the most tolerable kids show, in fact sometimes I think it is more enjoyable for grown ups
Yay more beloved ip’s being handed to OG games. I’m sure this will be faithful
@CaleBoi25 It's a show that's just as much for parents as it is for kids. It teaches kids right from wrong, and also teaches parents good behaviors for when children aren't behaving.It also lacks the stupidity that seems to be a pre-requisite for most children's shows these days.
It does get sone flack for the parents handling the situations too well all the time. Makes some parents feel bad, lol.
It's an excellent show, though.
Bandit (dad) is such a legend. He is my absolute hero!
Yay...! 😃
Another kids game by Outright Games.
@CaleBoi25 It's pretty cool, as far as kids shows go. It doesn't talk down to the kid audience, and it's pleasantly paced.
For me as an adult, it's charming background noise while I'm doing housework.
IF IT IS GOOD I might snag this for my little brother come Christmas.
My grandkids love Bluey. I love Bluey. I can't imagine a Bluey game being anything close to enjoyable.
goes back to watching Bluey
@CaleBoi25 I think anyone can enjoy Bluey; you don't even have to be a parent. But not going to lie: I've put the kids down to bed, poured a whiskey, and continued watching episodes by myself at night. It's just a fantastically funny, well-written show.
One of the best shows ever made
@CaleBoi25
Everybody can enjoy kids cartoon series, doesn't matter you are kids or adult peoples.
