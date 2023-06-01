Disney Dreamlight Valley is a constantly expanding live service experience, so what's planned for the remainder of 2023? If you have been wondering what the future holds, developer Gameloft has now shared an updated road map - covering the second half of the year. Kicking off in early June there'll be Update 5: The Remembering.





Uncover some of Dreamlight Valley's best-kept secrets in The Remembering – our biggest story update yet – coming in early June! 🌙✨ Even miracles can be found in darkness with a little bit of Dreamlight.Uncover some of Dreamlight Valley's best-kept secrets in The Remembering – our biggest story update yet – coming in early June! 🌙✨ pic.twitter.com/dUkdevIk3G May 30, 2023

This will be followed with a summer update (including a new villager and new feature to win in-game prizes). Then, in September, players can look forward to a new realm. Finishing off the year, in "late 2023" - there'll be a new chapter featuring more characters, new frontiers multiplayer, and a "new royal tool".

Below is a look at the roadmap, and you can find out more on the Disney Dreamlight Valley blog.

