Disney Dreamlight Valley is a constantly expanding live service experience, so what's planned for the remainder of 2023? If you have been wondering what the future holds, developer Gameloft has now shared an updated road map - covering the second half of the year. Kicking off in early June there'll be Update 5: The Remembering.
This will be followed with a summer update (including a new villager and new feature to win in-game prizes). Then, in September, players can look forward to a new realm. Finishing off the year, in "late 2023" - there'll be a new chapter featuring more characters, new frontiers multiplayer, and a "new royal tool".
Below is a look at the roadmap, and you can find out more on the Disney Dreamlight Valley blog.
Happy with what's planned for the remainder of 2023? Comment below.
[source disneydreamlightvalley.com]
Make it free to play like they promised next
We finally gonna get Belle from Beauty and the Beast. Beginning to think she would never show up.
The roadmap for scheduled content is looking good. Based off what i've read Disney Dreamlight Valley won't be F2p until sometime after 2023 is the estimated timeframe or window when it'll supposedly be F2p.
@shonenjump86 Ironic I just unlocked her on Speedstorm today.
That hourglass and desert is surely teasing Aladdin. Too bad it’ll be a long wait. I’ve been extremely slow with starting this game but I hope I finally get the ball rolling with the story after grinding just a little each day. Dreamlight Valley may not be nearly as polished as Animal Crossing but it does some things that I seriously like and the Disney fan in me will make me keep trying to come back for more.
I do love this game, especially more than Speedstorm which I've already given up on, but this roadmap doesn't feel particularly exciting. The starpaths are ones already done and Belle + Vanellope were already seen in trailers. But I'm glad B&tB is getting a realm - even though I hoped it'd be sooner.
@RobTheIII I have yet to play that game. 🤔
Remember when Gameloft said this game would be free? It's been so long even Pepperidge Farm has forgotten.
