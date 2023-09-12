Bandai Namco has uploaded the music to both halves of the Baten Kaitos I & II HD Remaster, ahead of its launch this Thursday and Friday.

From today, you can stream the music from Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins on Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and a variety of other streaming services. You can also purchase both soundtracks on Apple Music and Amazon Music in some regions.

A full list of places you can access these soundtracks is available on Bandai Namco's game music page. The video game developer has also opened up its own YouTube channel for video game music, along with a Twitter account.

Both soundtracks were composed by industry veteran Motoi Sakuraba — most famous for composing the music to many of the Tales of series games, the Star Ocean series (including re-arranging music for November's Star Ocean The Second Story R), and Valkyrie Profile.

We've picked just one highlight from each game below, but head on over to YouTube or your choice of streaming platform to check out music from both games.

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

For fans of the original GameCube games, which launched in 2003 and 2006 respectively, this is a pretty exciting way to build up hype for the Remaster's release on 14th (for Japan and North America) and 15th September (in Europe).

Baten Kaitos: Eternal Wings and the Lost Ocean and Baten Kaitos Origins are two cult classic RPGs that use a card-based battle system. They're also an interesting part of Nintendo's history, as they were developed by the now Nintendo-subsidiary Monolith Soft, the studio which is now responsible for the Xenoblade series, as well as working on huge Nintendo titles such as Splatoon 3 and Tears of the Kingdom.

This remaster brings the two titles to Switch with enhanced visuals, cleaner UI, auto-battle, and the ability to turn off random encounters, along with a handful of other little quality-of-life upgrades.