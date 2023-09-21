Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

My Hero Academia fans are in for a treat on the Nintendo Switch next week with Bandai Namco confirming at the Tokyo Game Show today that My Hero Ultra Rumble will be arriving on 28th September.

In case you missed the initial announcement last year, this this is a new free-to-play battle royale title for up to 24 players. It will also be receiving a western release, and has already had a closed beta on certain platforms. The game will not only be available on Switch but also Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Players will be able to take control of their favourite heroes from All Might and Deku to Tsuyu "Froppy" Asui. Heroes will select from three classes (assault, support and disruption) and then team up with others and use their "Quirks" to fight.





Follow pic.twitter.com/997PxRfQxD Join a group of 3 to face off in an 8-way battle royale as your favorite heroes and villains from the MY HERO series in MY HERO ULTRA RUMBLE! #MHUR September 21, 2023

