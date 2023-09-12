Jupiter has today announced Picross S+, the latest addition to the mind-testing monogram series for the Nintendo Switch. What's exciting about this one is that it is set to bring all nine of the 3DS' download-only Picross e games with it — so if you missed out on the chance to download them before their eShop closed, this will be your chance to snatch them up.

The base content (which contains the puzzles from Picross e) will be available for £3.99 / €4,99 / $4.99, with each subsequent entry in the 3DS series becoming available as individual additional paid content packages priced at the same cost. It might seem like a slightly expensive way of bringing each game over to the modern console, but that's a whole lot of puzzle for your pounds.

Each pack will contain the 150 Picross and Mega Picross puzzles from their respective title, providing a pretty meaty collection for those who choose to buy each of them.

A big perk for Picross fans in the West is that S+ will include Picross e9, a title that was previously only available in Japan, so we will finally have the chance to own the full set. Picross S+ is currently scheduled for a 2024 release, though no specific date has been given for the moment.

