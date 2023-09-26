If there's one thing Fortnite truly excels at, it's tapping into what just happens to be popular at any given moment. Right now, the new Ahsoka Star Wars series on Disney+ is broadcasting to positive reception from both fans and critics, so who better to join the Fortnite fold than the dual-wielding Jedi herself?
Starting now, Ahsoka Tano will be appearing on the Battle Royale island in holographic form to train players in the ways of the Jedi. Once you've undertaken the training, you'll be granted a training lightsaber along with knowledge of two key Force abilities:
- Use the Force to sprint faster and double jump.
- Use the Force to push objects and players away.
Of course, that's not all. The Ahsoka Tano outfit is also unlockable via the game's Battle Pass, so you'll effectively be able to play as the Jedi herself while wielding some customised accessories.
If you've purchased the Chapter 4, Season 4 Battle Pass, then the Ahsoka Tano quests will be available via the 'Quests' tab. Hopefully she doesn't stick around too long, though; she's got a certain Grand Admiral to find.
Will you be donning the Ahsoka Tano outfit in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below, and may the Force be with you.
Gotta get that flavour of the month cash...
Whenever I see Ahsoka these days suddenly naughty thoughts of Rosario Dawson come to mind. What a woman.
Loving the show but there's something i don't get. If Ahsoka was Anakins Padawan why was she never seen or mentioned in ROTS?
@Truegamer79 She didn't exist till some years after ROTS ended. The only way for to be mentioned in ROTS is if the movie is redone with her in mind.
@Vexx234
Okay while we're on the topic why is Thrawn making everyone freak out? He just looks like a blue skinned red eyed Tarkin to me. Why is he so popular? I hear he's in a trilogy of books from the EU but i never read them.
“Ahsoka Tano outfit is also unlockable via the game's Battle Pass”
I didn’t see a skin for her this morning though I did see the quests, think I got 3 of them completed in my 1 match this morning but I wasn’t paying close attention. I did have a couple of eliminations w/ her lightsaber, and destroyed half a building so that was fun. Guess I’ll check again tomorrow. I doubt I would play as her much anyway.
Haven't bought this season's battle pass and don't plan to (way too busy to justify it this time around), but gosh darn does Ahsoka make it tempting. If they have an edit style based on the Clone Wars later down the line, I'll bite.
