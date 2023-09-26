Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

If there's one thing Fortnite truly excels at, it's tapping into what just happens to be popular at any given moment. Right now, the new Ahsoka Star Wars series on Disney+ is broadcasting to positive reception from both fans and critics, so who better to join the Fortnite fold than the dual-wielding Jedi herself?

Starting now, Ahsoka Tano will be appearing on the Battle Royale island in holographic form to train players in the ways of the Jedi. Once you've undertaken the training, you'll be granted a training lightsaber along with knowledge of two key Force abilities:

- Use the Force to sprint faster and double jump.

- Use the Force to push objects and players away.

Of course, that's not all. The Ahsoka Tano outfit is also unlockable via the game's Battle Pass, so you'll effectively be able to play as the Jedi herself while wielding some customised accessories.

If you've purchased the Chapter 4, Season 4 Battle Pass, then the Ahsoka Tano quests will be available via the 'Quests' tab. Hopefully she doesn't stick around too long, though; she's got a certain Grand Admiral to find.

Will you be donning the Ahsoka Tano outfit in Fortnite? Let us know in the comments below, and may the Force be with you.