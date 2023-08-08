Those looking forward to Mega Cat Studios and Skybound Entertainment's turn-based wrestling RPG, WrestleQuest, are unfortunately going to have to wait an extra couple of weeks as the studios have today announced that the game is getting pushed back to 22nd August.

Fortunately, this isn't too much of a delay — the title was originally supposed to release today (8th August) — but it is always a shame to see a problem occur this close to the finish line.

It seems that the delay has come about due to the developers finding a last-minute bug in the game that would lose the player's save data if they were playing across multiple devices — something none of us want, we're sure. The two studios have provided the following statement on the delay:

When performing final checks on one of our launch platforms, we discovered it was possible for players to lose their save game progress when playing WrestleQuest on multiple different devices.

Because this is a game filled with hours of content and player progress is so important, we could never bodyslam our fans like that. We are truly proud of this game and believe that we have a product that delivers on all counts. We’re blown away by the support we’ve seen from players excited for WrestleQuest and we can’t wait to share the finished game with everyone on August 22.

This one has had us interested ever since it was announced back in March 2022, so we are sure that we will be able to wait just a few more weeks until we can finally smackdown with this RPG — better to delay and release a finished game than to rush out a buggy one, right?

In related delay news, yesterday we learnt that Devolver Digital's upcoming indies The Plucky Squire and Pepper Grinder would be making the leap to 2024 after both were previously slated for a release this year.