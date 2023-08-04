Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Publisher Serenity Forge and developer Moonana have revealed that the sci-fi/fantasy JRPG Virgo Versus The Zodiac will be making the journey to Switch later this month on 23rd August.

The game was originally released on Steam back in 2019 and has since gone on to rack up a good number of very positive reviews. In it, you will play as The Holy Queen Virgo as she sets out on a quest across the cosmos to right the wrongs of her galaxy. This quest is not an easy one, filled with many brutal turn-based battles that employ a timing mechanic to make the most of each and every hit. What's more, how you react to encounters along the way directly influences the story ahead, including the game's ending — so no pressure, eh?

The Switch version contains the same pixel art visuals and toe-tapping soundtrack as the original, but comes with some added bonuses including a Boss Rush mode and some never-before-seen Zodiac Memories.

For a better idea of the game's features and a look at some screenshots, check out the following from Serenity Forge:

Key Features:

● An original setting inspired in equal parts by the astrological zodiac, classic anime, and

science-fantasy greats.

● A rich cast of 8 Zodiacs and their minions/compatriots, each with allegiances,

relationships, grudges, and loves to navigate (or crush).

● 9 hand-crafted regions, each with their own complete visual style, ost, encounters, and

plot beats. Some even have alpacas.

● 41 enemy types, each with devious tactics and bespoke animations.

● 102 skills to learn and master (56 purges, 46 counters).

● New Boss Rush mode tests the player’s mastery of combat in a gauntlet of encounters

against the game’s bosses.

● New Zodiac Memories content that sheds additional light on your fellow Zodiacs. Each

features new areas, story beats, enemies, and mechanics.

Virgo Versus the Zodiac is now available to pre-order from the Switch eShop for £19.99 / $19.99.

Does this look like it might be on your astrological chart? Let us know in the comments.