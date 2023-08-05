If you purchased the additional DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, then you'll know that the game supports a 'Master Mode' option, enabling players to experience the story with a number of bum-chafingly difficult alterations, including enemy types, regenerating health, and more.

Sadly, Tears of the Kingdom doesn't feature this option (yet..!), but that hasn't stopped our intrepid video producers Alex, Zion, and Felix from speculating what such a mode might be like in the sequel, particularly with those dastardly Gloomy Hands.

So what do we think? Should the Lightroots be diminished to make the Depths more difficult? Should the weather affect you in the Sky Islands? Should enemies get a boost in strength again?