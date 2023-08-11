Pre-loaded consoles are a dime a dozen, and it's easy to get caught out by the many "fake" versions of consoles. The Nanica Smitch is one such example — a Switch-looking device with 800 games pre-loaded onto it.

Today, we're looking at a pre-loaded console that will set you back just under $10 — Merkury Inventions Arcade Fun. For just under ten bucks you can get 200 games to play on the go. Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it?

The lovely Zion over on our YouTube channel is on the case. After spotting the handheld at his local grocery store, it piqued his curiosity and he decided to pick one up, take it home, and give it a test run. It looks like a Game Boy, and — surprisingly — there are more than a handful of titles you might remember playing on your NES back in the day.

If you're curious — and why wouldn't you be? — then check out what Zion thinks about this all-in-one console in the video below. And don't forget to let us know if you've ever seen this or picked this up at your local store in the comments.