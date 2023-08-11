Pre-loaded consoles are a dime a dozen, and it's easy to get caught out by the many "fake" versions of consoles. The Nanica Smitch is one such example — a Switch-looking device with 800 games pre-loaded onto it.
Today, we're looking at a pre-loaded console that will set you back just under $10 — Merkury Inventions Arcade Fun. For just under ten bucks you can get 200 games to play on the go. Sounds too good to be true, doesn't it?
The lovely Zion over on our YouTube channel is on the case. After spotting the handheld at his local grocery store, it piqued his curiosity and he decided to pick one up, take it home, and give it a test run. It looks like a Game Boy, and — surprisingly — there are more than a handful of titles you might remember playing on your NES back in the day.
If you're curious — and why wouldn't you be? — then check out what Zion thinks about this all-in-one console in the video below. And don't forget to let us know if you've ever seen this or picked this up at your local store in the comments.
Yea but does it have Fortnite?
Can it run Crysis?
Ohh… I thought it was identical on the outside to a Gameboy Color and thought “finally something I can use as a Gameboy Mini!”
Also I love the randomness of these games, it’s so fun to have some beers with a friend and playing whatever abomination we can find
I just want a GBA micro from Nintendo. That will tickle all of my nostalgia.
Plus, maybe we could finally get Golden Sun on a portable that way. Since its MIA on NSO
It didn't pique my curiousity enough to watch the video. Make sure to give us a quick summary next time you make an article about a video.
When I was younger, back in the 90s, my parents bought me a TV Boy. It was just a game pad / controller by itself that connected to the TV with an RF cable. It had 126 built-in games. The product seemed legitimate. There were no TV or movie related IP. They were all Atari games. There was a version of Donkey Kong where the Jump Man sprite was coloured brown below the head. No dungarees.
